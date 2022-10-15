Standard Chartered raises Việt Nam’s 2022 GDP growth forecast to 7.5%

VIETNAM, October 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank has raised its Việt Nam GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 7.5 per cent from the previous 6.7 per cent and for 2023 to 7.2 per cent from 7.0 per cent to reflect robust Q3 growth of 13.7 per cent year-on-year. The last quarter 2022 growth is anticipated at 4.0 per cent.

While the bank lowers its inflation forecast for this year to 3.3 per cent from 4.2 per cent, it expects an acceleration in Q4 to 5.0 per cent from 3.3 per cent in Q3. Inflation has been largely under control; price pressures may increase in the rest of 2022 and in 2023. In addition to supply-side factors, demand-side factors might kick in more strongly.

“We maintain our average 2023 inflation forecast at 5.5 per cent, expecting it to rise throughout next year, reaching around 6 per cent late next year. We see inflation as a threat to Việt Nam’s continued recovery,” said Tim Leelahaphan, Economist for Thailand and Việt Nam, Standard Chartered Bank.

Standard Chartered’s economists expect the State Bank of Việt Nam (SBV) to continue tightening monetary policy and forecast a 50bps hike in the refinancing rate each in Q4-2022 and Q1-2023, taking the rate to 6 per cent, following a 100bps hike to 5 per cent on 22 September.

“We see a risk of SBV raising rates more than we expect if inflation accelerates and the Vietnamese đồng weakening more than we forecast as the Fed maintains a relatively hawkish stance. We expect SBV to stay vigilant against inflation and financial instability besides helping businesses recover from the COVID-19 impact,” said Leelahaphan.

According to the UK-based lender, the VNĐ is likely to face several headwinds in the short term – a hawkish Fed, strong USD, higher commodity prices and slowing external demand. The VNĐ continues to significantly outperform its peers across EM Asia, despite recent depreciation.

Standard Chartered Bank expects the pace of VND depreciation to slow in the coming months. USD-VND’s correlation with USD-CNY remains extremely strong. As such, a peak in USD-CNY will likely coincide with the peak in USD-VNĐ. The Bank forecasts USD-VNĐ at 24,200 by end-2022 and at 24,000 for end-Q1-2023 and declining towards 23,400 by end-2023. — VNS