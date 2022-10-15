Nonwoven Fabrics Market Investment Activity From Established Companies Are to Create Attractive Opportunity

Nonwoven Fabrics Market Analysis

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased demand for nonwovens in healthcare industry, growing demand for nonwoven fabrics in textile industry, demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient transportation vehicles drive the growth of the global nonwoven fabrics market. However, availability issues associated with raw materials and volatility in raw material prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, proliferation of new technologies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global nonwoven fabrics industry generated $38.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $68.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The report helps clients in comprehending the first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contain in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The durables segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global nonwoven fabrics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India have led to the demand for geotextiles in roads and buildings which in turn is expected to drive the demand for nonwovens in durable applications. The report also mentions disposables segment.

The Nonwoven fabrics market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

The hygiene segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global nonwoven fabrics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because of growing consumption of nonwovens fabrics as an alternative to traditional textiles in hygiene products due to their excellent absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, comfort & fit, stretch ability, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the building & construction segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India.

Nonwoven fabrics Companies covered market:- Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Berry Global Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Glatfelter, DuPont, Toray Industries Inc., Lydall Inc., Fitesa, Suominen Corporation, Johns Manville and Other.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the Nonwoven fabrics market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nonwoven fabrics market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

