A Safe Haven Foundation President and Co-Founder Neli Vazquez Rowland Resigns; Former COO Mark Mulroe named new president by the board of directors

A Safe Haven Foundation (ASHF) announces that after 28 years of co-founding A Safe Haven and as the president of A Safe Haven Foundation, Neli Vazquez Rowland tendered her letter of resignation to the ASHF Board at a special board meeting.

Chicago, Illinois (PRWEB) October 15, 2022

A Safe Haven Foundation (ASHF) announces that after 28 years of co-founding A Safe Haven and as the president of A Safe Haven Foundation, Neli Vazquez Rowland tendered her letter of resignation to the ASHF Board at a special board meeting. She plans to spend more time with her family, focus on real estate investments, and pursue creative endeavors that may continue to help others differently. The resignation was effective immediately.

The ASHF Board of Directors named Mark Mulroe, former ASHF COO, as President of the Foundation. A board resolution was introduced in the board meeting highlighting some of Vazquez Rowland's accomplishments. The board voted unanimously in favor of naming Mulroe the president and Vazquez Rowland chairman emeritus.

"Serving at the helm and as the trusted steward of A Safe Haven and bridging our vision with the hopes and dreams of both people who want to make a difference and people in need who aspire to live a better life has been the joy and privilege of a lifetime," said Vazquez Rowland. "There are no words to express my eternal gratitude for all who have been a part of our journey."

She added: "Our success in helping over 140,000 people of all backgrounds get access to housing, peer-to-peer and customized professional services to help them overcome addiction, domestic violence, reentry, and homelessness to become self-sufficient has exceeded anything we ever could have imagined. Our family's journey has been an unchartered, long, and arduous one, as we faced significant headwinds along the way, however, it could not have happened without the support and encouragement of so many like-minded people that shared our hopes and dreams for making this a better world for those that were the least among us.

"The pandemic has helped expose so many of the gaps in our systems and has made the issues we have identified and have been advocating, addressing, and solving for almost three decades, mainstream concerns. For the first time in history, we have an opportunity to reimagine our broken, draconian, and financially unsustainable systems. It is now a defining moment in our nation's history. I am proud to share that A Safe Haven is ready to meet the challenge."

A Safe Haven has a unique and solid vertically integrated delivery system in place, a diverse funding stream and is financially sound, a dedicated mission-driven management team, a proven track record for success backed by data, and thousands of anecdotal behind-the-scenes stories of trial and triumph. A Safe Haven recently released an anthology and bestselling book called: HEALING, Real Stories Told By People Who Overcame the Opioid and Homeless Epidemics, by Neli Vazquez Rowland. The book is sold wherever books are sold, and all proceeds from book sales go to A Safe Haven Foundation.

On behalf of her work and team at A Safe Haven, Vazquez Rowland has been recognized and honored by over 60 local, national and international community, healthcare, academic, business, media, and government leading stakeholders throughout the years for her humanitarian, pioneering, and innovative efforts and leadership further validating their efforts as a proven, scalable, and national model.

"I believe this critical juncture is a good time for A Safe Haven to welcome a new leader who can take A Safe Haven to another dimension of growth and impact to meet the growing demand for services we see every day," she said. "May we continue helping to elevate homelessness as an urgent public health issue and to integrate customized health, nutrition, behavioral health, education, employment, and housing services. It is truly the framework needed to address all the social determinants of health and achieve the best human infrastructure of the future. My greatest hope for all of us is that we someday prevent and eradicate homelessness everywhere."

She added: "Finally, I hope you will join me in welcoming and supporting Mark Mulroe, former COO of A Safe Haven. He has been voted by the ASH Board of Directors to serve as the new president of A Safe Haven Foundation and the best person to lead the organization into our next chapter. I am also grateful to the board of directors for honoring me with the privilege of serving as chairman emeritus of the board of directors. In my new role, I look forward to continuing to do my part to support A Safe Haven leadership and serving as a resource and ambassador for the vision and mission in any way I can in the future."

About A Safe Haven Foundation

A Safe Haven Foundation is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, social enterprise that helps people aspire, transform and sustain their lives as they transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency with pride and purpose. A Safe Haven provides the tools for each individual to overcome the root causes of homelessness through a holistic and scalable model. A Safe Haven's visible social and economic impact unites families, stabilizes neighborhoods, and creates vibrant, viable communities. For information, visit http://www.ASafeHaven.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/a_safe_haven_foundation_president_and_co_founder_neli_vazquez_rowland_resigns_former_coo_mark_mulroe_named_new_president_by_the_board_of_directors/prweb18961177.htm