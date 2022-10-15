Haute Residence and Georgina Jacobson Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Third Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent, Georgina Jacobson, take their partnership into its third year. As a Haute Residence member, Georgina Jacobson exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in Newport Beach, CA.

Real estate expert Georgina Jacobson extends unparalleled market knowledge and unrivaled expertise to clients all over Orange County and beyond. Because of her local knowledge and experience, Georgina has handled transactions for custom homes in Big Canyon, Emerald Bay, Smithcliffs, Harbor Island, Linda Isle, Irvine Terrace, Balboa Island, Pelican Hill, Pelican Point, Irvine Cove, and Crystal Cove. Demonstrating exceptional knowledge of the high-end market, Georgina has managed landmark sales, including a Corona del Mar landmark sale asking $36 million, a $17 million sale on Harbor Island, a $14 million on Linda Isle, a $10 million-plus sale in Irvine Terrace, $8 million in Pelican Point, $7.5 million in Shady Canyon® and a prestigious Rancho Latigo family compound listing for $40 million in Santa Ynez. Georgina is extremely well-versed in the luxury market of Orange County, and she takes pride in her ability to negotiate win-win transactions for buyers and sellers alike.

A resident of Newport Beach for over 30 years and a licensed real estate agent for the past 25 years, Georgina possesses a unique understanding of the various differences among the communities along the Orange County coast. She also has a keen understanding of the cutting-edge market trends in today's real estate market and she stays current with all of its changing conditions.

Georgina's integrity and commitment to her clients make her an asset to every transaction. As a graduate of USC, Georgina enjoys calling California home and she takes pride in providing the highest level of service to all of her clients, whether buying or selling. With a background in marketing, Georgina is able to quickly identify the most appropriate strategy for selling a home.

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

