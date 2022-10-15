Learn How to Open a Coffee Shop in Alabama from Coffee Shop Startup Experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Learn how to open a coffee shop in Alabama from Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea! The award-winning coffee roaster, which has helped start over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states, recently published an online coffee shop startup guide for The Yellowhammer State.

Want to learn how to open coffee shop in Alabama? Get tips on starting a profitable business in The Heart of Dixie from the coffee shop startup experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year has taught over 300 entrepreneurs in 30 states how to open a coffee shop.

Now, the company's 7 Steps coffee shop startup consulting team has added to its series of state-level coffee shop startup guides with, "How to Start a Coffee Shop in Alabama."

"Alabama is a terrific place to start a coffee shop!" said Crimson Cup Founder and President Greg Ubert.

"In fact, Alabama ranks 30th among the states in the number of coffee shops per capita, with fewer than one coffee shop for every 6,371 residents. That leaves a lot of Alabamans without a local coffee shop."

The program is based on Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, which he wrote to help customers develop profitable businesses by mastering all aspects of successful coffee shop operations.

"We help entrepreneurs with little or no coffee experience become owners of thriving coffee shops serving their local communities," he said.

"From choosing a terrific location and writing a strong coffee shop business plan to buying and laying out equipment, hiring and training staff and more, our team is here to guide you."

To hear about the book in Ubert's own words, download a free recorded introduction on Soundcloud.

At 144 North Foster Street in Dothan, Alabama, Bird & Bean Coffee House has crafted the perfect atmosphere for enjoying a cup of coffee with friends or a favorite book.

"Good coffee, great atmosphere, and friendly people are what drives us!" said Owner Christy Keyton. "We want to be the 'Cheers' of coffee in Dothan!"

The cozy coffeehouse sits next door to Keyton's Naomi & Olive home decor and gift shop in beautiful downtown Dothan.

"I already owned a thriving retail business in a historic building, and I love coffee," she said. "When we bought another historic building next door, opening a coffee shop seemed like a terrific opportunity."

"We put an arched entrance between the buildings, and the two businesses complement each other perfectly."

The serial entrepreneur knew a lot about home decor and gifts, but not about the coffee business.

Keyton turned to Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program to learn how to open and run her new venture.

"I believe Crimson Cup is like nothing else in the coffee industry," she said. "They make sure that you know what you are doing and that you are successful. You never feel alone!"

"I don't know where we would be without the incredible work, planning, training, and support that Crimson Cup has given us," she added. "Someone is always available to answer questions and help us work through issues that come up."

"I might have a coffee shop, but it wouldn't be the amazing place that it is without all that Crimson Cup has done to help us!"

She found Step 5, Focus on Training, especially valuable.

"The training and follow up was stellar," she said. "I also like that there is ongoing training if you choose to take advantage of that.

"I love the marketing that is provided as well. It saves me so much time!"

Keyton invited everyone in Dothan, and Dale, Henry, and Houston counties to visit Bird & Bean.

"We extensively train our baristas – just like Crimson Cup taught us – to produce an amazing cup of coffee every time!"

She said the exposed brick walls and abundant seating make Bird & Bean a comfortable place to get together with friends, read a book, work or just relax.

"Our building is over 100 years old and has a lot of original features including old heart pine floors," she said. "Come see us!"

Follow the Bird & Bean Facebook Page for updates on hours, menus, and events.

Besides the Alabama guide, Crimson Cup recently published guides on How to Start a Coffee Shop in Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Virginia, Missouri, Wisconsin, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Iowa.

"Although the fundamentals of coffee shop operation remain the same from state to state, the economic opportunities, business formation, and licensing requirements vary widely," Ubert said. "We're excited to share information and resources to help entrepreneurs expedite their startup journey."

He invited anyone who is thinking of opening a coffee shop in any state to call Crimson Cup for guidance.

"If you run into any roadblocks or just want to discuss your vision with a coffee expert, you can reach our startup team by calling 1-888-800-9224."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support, and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster, and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.

Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty, and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into coffee shop startup costs.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, colleges and universities, restaurants, and food service operations across 30 states, Guam, and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

