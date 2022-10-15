Submit Release
Limo Bus Announces Upcoming Addition of Luxury Electric Party Limo Bus to its Line-up

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Limo Bus has announced the addition of a luxury electric party limo bus to its line-up, a signal that the company intents to remain on the forefront of technology in London ground transportation. The new electric party limo bus will be built on the foundation of the all-new Mercedes-Benz e-sprinter Electric Panel Van.

This particular model is a familiar ,sight, however, it is now available for the first time in an electric model. Limo Bus is ecstatic to add the electric version to its fleet with a conversion that will make it not only a fun way to get around London, but a destination of its own. The eSprinter was an easy choice for Limo Bus due to its array of alluring features including a range of up to 95 miles.

Rapid charging allows for near- complete powering up in 30-120 minutes. Designed to carry a 731kg payload, the eSprinter is a perfect solution for eco-friendly group ground transportation. Limo Bus will be decking out the eSprinter as part of a conversion into its fleet of

Maria Hopkine
Limo Bus
Phone: +447889889886
E-mail: info@limobus.co.uk
Website: https://www.limobus.co.uk/

