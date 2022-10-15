New No Credit Needed Real Estate Loan Alternative Funding with rates of cost from 1% a month and terms up to 10 years

The Journalist of this Article is Adam Cox, of Cox Business News, Adam Studied at Both Harvard Business School and Cornell Law and now enjoys writing part time on Business News Author Adam Cox at the beach with his Pug Puppy Named Cindy Crawford after recently completing studies at Harvard Business school, but before beginning his studies of Business Law at Cornell

New funding program announced for real estate with No Credit, and No Required income, this program can close in 10 to 14 days with costs of 1% a month often

OKLAHOMA CITY, ESTADOS UNIDOS, October 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interest Rates are Soaring, and banks have tightened their belts on their loan checkbooks as a result more Americans than ever are being shocked with super high interest rates and even worse the outright decline of their loan applications to buy or Refinance Real Estate.That is where this new program from a popular .org website comes in. This new funding program gets cash into the hands of many Real-estate owners who recently tried to get financing just to be told no!For Real estate owners who need cash now or very soon there are few options if they have bad credit, no credit , tax problems or UCC liens, and most of the options allotted to them do not allow them to leverage the most valuable asset, their Real Estate. That is where this new program from GuaranteedBusinessFunding comes into play. The new Program from the Guaranteed Business Funding website allows anyone who owns Real Estate to get money at an effective cost of 1% a month for a period of up to 10 years.How can it be possible to get Fast Real Estate Funding , that is also a Guaranteed Real Estate Funding option, where there yet, is also the benefit of it being a no Credit Required Real Estate Funding transaction? Well, it's with the new sale and stay leaseback, which is a Real Estate Sale Leaseback with a few really cool twists, first you can possibly get a 10-year option to repurchase the property for up to 25% less than its estimated value at the time the transaction occurred. You can also get a low cost on your leaseback, which is often an immediate effective cost of just 1% a month. You also have a long time to pay, at up to a 10-year leaseback period, during this time you can purchase the property back, and most sale leasebacks come with the option to repurchase the property at up to a 25% discount based off of the original appraised values of the property within that 10-year period. This program also closes fast, you can close this real estate transaction in as fast as 10 to 14 days. However, this program is best for those with bad or no credit, since if you have good credit an SBA loan would be a better value. Also, it's important to note this program requires significant equity, with a minimum equity of a 50% LTV in the Real Estate to qualify for what is a sale leaseback on Real-estate you own and want to continue living in or using. It's Also very important to understand that a sale leaseback is not a loan, you ae actually selling the property and because it's a property sale your credit rating does not matter. However, there is a big Benefit as this sale leaseback program offers some perks to property owners that other programs don't, most importantly the ability to possibly buy the property back within a ten-year period for cost of up to 25% less than the original appraised value of the property. There are some restrictions to this, and this option might not be available in every state so you want to check when applying if it is offered in your exact area and circumstances, but for the most part everyone with a 50% LTV or better will qualify.

