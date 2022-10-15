Hawthorne, New Jersey Based Internist, Dr. Deborah Ann Lozito Awarded 2022 NJ Top Doc

Hawthorne, New Jersey based internal medicine specialist, Dr. Deborah Ann Lozito has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2022.

NJ Top Doc, Dr. Deborah Ann Lozito of Lozito Medical Associates is committed to providing continuous, comprehensive, compassionate and personal care to each of her patients through every stage of life. She has almost 3 decades of experience.

Dr. Lozito is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine. She received her education at The Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her internship and residency at Union Hospital in New Jersey.

In 2008, she co-founded The Institute for Medical Weight Loss and Nutrition located in Hawthorne, New Jersey, to address the obesity epidemic. She works hard to successfully help her patients reach their goals.

Outside of Lozito Medical Associates, Dr. Lozito treats patients at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

She is also a member of the American Osteopathic Association, American College of Osteopathic Physicians and the New Jersey Osteopathic Physician Association.

Dr. Deborah Ann Lozito is currently accepting new patients.

