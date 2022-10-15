PHILIPPINES, October 15 - Press Release

October 14, 2022 Robin Bill, Sagip ang Delivery Riders at Drivers vs Hoax Orders Mabuting balita para sa mga delivery rider at driver ng mga online business na nabiktima ng hoax orders: naghain ng panukalang batas si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para tiyakin na bayaran ng delivery service providers ang mga riders kung nagkaroon ng cancellation ng confirmed orders. Layon din ng Senate Bill 1385 na patawan ng mabigat na parusa ang mga gagawa ng hoax orders at unjustified cancellations, at pati na rin sa mga tatangging tanggapin ang mga unpaid orders. "The predicament of our food and delivery service workers from unjustified cancellation and hoax orders amid the soaring fuel prices has put them in a very challenging state. To make matters worse, the drivers are left with no recourse in some instances as the perpetrator uses fraudulent means such as fake names and contact details," ani Padilla sa kanyang panukalang batas. "The proposed measure ensures that riders are paid in full by the delivery service provider in cases wherein there is a cancellation of confirmed orders. More so, it mandates proper customer registration with mobile phone applications, websites or other platforms by providing valid proof of identity and residential address," dagdag niya. Ani Padilla, bagama't malaki ang oportunidad para magkatrabaho ang delivery rider at driver ng mga online transactions, nabibiktima sila ng cancellation ng confirmed orders, hoax orders, at pagtanggi ng customer na tanggapin ang orders. Ipinunto niya na ayon sa isang survey ng Institute of Labor Services noong 2021, 90% ng 100 food and service delivery riders ay nakaranas ng "canceled" food orders o package delivery requests. Sa ganitong sitwasyon, kailangang mag-abono ang rider ng P441.14. Mandato rin ng panukalang batas ang customer registration sa mobile phone applications, websites at ibang platforms sa pamamagitan ng pagbigay ng valid proof of identity and residential address; at mabigat na parusa sa mga lalabag. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, babayaran ng delivery service provider ang rider o driver kung na-cancel ang confirmed order. Dapat gawin ang pagbayad sa araw ng pag-cancel. Kailangan ding tiyakin ng delivery service providers na magbigay ang customers ng valid proof of identity and residential address bago mag-register. Ang pagproseso ng personal information ay dapat sang-ayon sa Data Privacy Act of 2012. Multang kulong hanggang tatlong buwan o kaya multa na hanggang P100,000 ang ipapataw laban sa mga: * gagamit ng personal information ng ibang tao * gagawa ng hoax order gamit ang pekeng pangalan, address o contact number * tatanggi sa pagtanggap ng unpaid order Ang mga delivery service providers ay babawian ng lisensya o permit kung hindi nila babayaran ang rider o driver sa parehong araw na ma-cancel ang confirmed order. Robin Bill Protects Delivery Riders, Drivers from Hoax Orders Good news for delivery riders and drivers of online businesses who have fallen victim to hoax orders: a bill by Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla seeks to require delivery service providers to pay riders in full in cases where there is a cancellation of confirmed orders. Senate Bill 1385 also seeks to impose hefty penalties on those who make hoax orders and unjustified cancellations, as well as those who refuse to receive unpaid orders. "The predicament of our food and delivery service workers from unjustified cancellation and hoax orders amid the soaring fuel prices has put them in a very challenging state. To make matters worse, the drivers are left with no recourse in some instances as the perpetrator uses fraudulent means such as fake names and contact details," Padilla said in his bill. "The proposed measure ensures that riders are paid in full by the delivery service provider in cases wherein there is a cancellation of confirmed orders. More so, it mandates proper customer registration with mobile phone applications, websites or other platforms by providing valid proof of identity and residential address," he added. Padilla noted that while recent times have boosted employment opportunities for delivery riders and drivers, they are at a disadvantage amid various issues in online transactions such as cancellation of confirmed orders, hoax orders, and customer refusal to receive unpaid orders. A survey of the Institute of Labor Services in 2021 showed 90% of 100 food and service delivery riders have experienced "canceled" food orders or package delivery requests. For such cancellations, a rider spends an average of P441.14 sourced from their own pockets Padilla's bill likewise mandates proper customer registration with mobile phone applications, websites or other platforms by providing valid proof of identity and residential address, while providing penal provisions "that will aim to deter the fraudulent use of personal information, placing of hoax orders and similar acts that have burdened the already impoverished delivery riders." Under the bill, the delivery service provider shall pay in full the rider or driver within the same day when a person cancels a confirmed order, without prejudice to recovering the amount paid to the latter. The delivery service providers shall require customers to submit a valid proof of identity and residential address prior to registration - provided that the processing of personal information shall comply with the Data Privacy Act of 2012. Imprisonment of up to three months and/or a fine of up to P100,000 await those who: * use another person's personal information * place a hoax order using a fictitious name, address or contact number * refuse to receive an unpaid order Meanwhile, the licenses and permits of delivery service providers shall be revoked if they do not pay the rider or driver within the same day when a person cancels a confirmed order.