Finblox Eyes P2P On The Horizon; Looks to Onboard Next 1M SEA Users

Peter Hoang, CEO and co-founder of Finblox - speaks on a panel about startups and pitching at the Future of Blockchain Summit in Dubai. Check out Finblox's impressive rates on stablecoins! Earn up to 15% APY while this promotion lasts. See how Finblox stacks up compared to other major competitors.

Sequoia-backed crypto yield platform Finblox reveals new plans to launch P2P product in Southeast Asia, and offers 15% on stablecoins this October.

HONG KONG, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finblox, a next-gen superapp where users can game, trade, and earn with their crypto - has hinted at an upcoming P2P product that will add to their already impressive repertoire of crypto lifestyle solutions.

A spokesperson from the company mentioned that “they are eager to explore market opportunities in SEA, India, and the APAC region,” and that their P2P product would enable many more users to onboard and enjoy competitive yield rates, lightning-fast swaps, and even free crypto prize drawings in their latest product, Pool Party.

Initially, Finblox plans on testing P2P with smaller merchants such as Momo in Vietnam and limiting the tradeable currency to USDC before expanding their offering to the rest of Southeast Asia. The product is expected to launch sometime in late Q4, in close conjunction with their upcoming token sale.

Some of the team have also recently attended the Future of Blockchain Summit in Dubai, and showcased their product alongside one of their major investors, Cypher Capital.

Since the start of October, Finblox has been offering exceptional rates on most of their stablecoins as follows:

- USDC (8.2% APY)

- USDT (8.2% APY)

- USDD (15% APY)

- DAI (5.5% APY)

- BUSD (5% APY)

- XSGD (6.5% APY)

- XIDR (6% APY)

This places Finblox squarely in the top spot for having some of the highest unconditional rates on stablecoins offered by any CeFi platform. Furthermore, they have over 23+ other supported assets, which can be found at finblox.com.

New users looking to rake in bonuses will rejoice to learn of their referral program, which allows you to earn up to 250 USDC for each friend that signs up and deposits on the platform. You can also get a bonus for your own signup by using this link.

Sign up for Finblox today to earn amazing yields and win free crypto prizes every week!

Learn more about FBX | Signup for the Finblox Token Sale!