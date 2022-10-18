Green Ammonia Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players at Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The green ammonia market is growing rapidly as the world looks for cleaner sources of energy. Ammonia has been used in fertilizers, manufacture of plastics, textiles, pesticides, dyes and explosives for years, but it is now being considered as a potential fuel for the future.

What is Green Ammonia?

The pungent gas ammonia is commonly used in the production of fertilisers. Green ammonia production is the production of ammonia from renewable and carbon-free resources.

Using hydrogen from electrolysis of water and air-separated nitrogen is one method for producing green ammonia. These are then fed into the Haber process (also known as the Haber-Bosch process), which is powered by renewable energy. Hydrogen and nitrogen react at high temperatures and pressures in the Haber process to produce ammonia (NH3).

However, ammonia production is not currently a "green" process. Typically, it is produced from methane, water, and air by means of steam methane reforming (SMR) (to produce hydrogen) and the Haber process. SMR accounts for approximately 90% of carbon dioxide production. This process is very energy intensive and accounts for approximately 1.8% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

Green Ammonia Market Size Analysis:

The green ammonia market size is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2028, from USD XX Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 54% during the forecast period. The growth of the green ammonia market is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable hydrogen production and the growing adoption of renewable energy sources.

Ammonia is a key ingredient in the production of fertilizers, and its demand is expected to grow in line with the increasing need for food security. The use of ammonia as a fuel source is also gaining traction, as it offers a cleaner and more efficient alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

Government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy sources are also driving the growth of the green ammonia market. For instance, the European Union has set a target to increase its share of renewable energy to 27% by 2030. This target is expected to boost investments in renewable energy projects and support the growth of the green ammonia market.

Green Ammonia Market Drivers:

Increasing investments in green fuel and large-scale green energy plans drive the green Ammonia market. In addition, increasing government strictness regarding the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from conventional ammonia methods drives interest in green ammonia. Moreover, ammonia is extensively used in multiple end-use industries namely, fertilisers, dyes, fabrics, explosives and pesticides.

The need for decarbonization is one of the key drivers for the green ammonia market. The Paris Agreement, which was signed by 196 countries in 2015, calls for limiting the global average temperature increase to below 2°C. This requires a substantial reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Another driver for the green ammonia market is the increasing demand for sustainable fertilizers. Ammonia is a key ingredient in many fertilizers, and its use helps to improve crop yields. However, the use of traditional ammonia-based fertilizers also results in emissions of greenhouse gases. As such, there is a growing demand for environmentally friendly alternatives, such as green ammonia.

Finally, the rising cost of traditional energy sources is also driving interest in green ammonia. Natural gas prices have been volatile in recent years, and this has made it difficult for fertilizer manufacturers to predict their costs. Green ammonia offers a more stable price point, making it an attractive option for those looking to reduce their exposure to energy price fluctuations.

Regional Outlook:

North America is anticipated to be a major contributor to the global green ammonia market owing to the presence of several large-scale fertilizers and chemicals manufacturers in the region. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set strict regulations regarding emission of greenhouse gases, which is expected to drive the adoption of green ammonia in the country. Europe is another significant market for green ammonia due to the presence of leading players such as Yara International ASA and BASF SE. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets for green ammonia on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Green Ammonia Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The green ammonia market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products. The key players in the market are Siemens AG, thyssenkruppNel, MAN Energy Solutions, Green Hydrogen Systems, McPhy Energy, Electrochaea , Hydrogenics, ITM Power, Uniper, Yara International. These companies are engaged in the production of green ammonia using renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. They are also investing in R&D activities to develop new technologies for the production of green ammonia.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Green Ammonia industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Green Ammonia market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Green Ammonia market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Green Ammonia market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Green Ammonia and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Green Ammonia across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Green Ammonia Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Green Ammonia Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Green Ammonia Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Green Ammonia Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Green Ammonia Market Dynamics

3.1. Green Ammonia Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Green Ammonia Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Green Ammonia Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Green Ammonia Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Green Ammonia Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Green Ammonia Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

5.4.2. Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

5.4.3. Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)

Chapter 6. Global Green Ammonia Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Green Ammonia Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Green Ammonia Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Green Ammonia Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transportation

6.4.2. Power Generation

6.4.3. Industrial Feedstock

Chapter 7. Global Green Ammonia Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Green Ammonia Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Green Ammonia Market

7.2.1. U.S. Green Ammonia Market

7.2.1.1. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2. Canada Green Ammonia Market

7.3. Europe Green Ammonia Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Green Ammonia Market

7.3.2. Germany Green Ammonia Market

7.3.3. France Green Ammonia Market

7.3.4. Spain Green Ammonia Market

7.3.5. Italy Green Ammonia Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Green Ammonia Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Green Ammonia Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Green Ammonia Market

7.4.2. India Green Ammonia Market

7.4.3. Japan Green Ammonia Market

7.4.4. Australia Green Ammonia Market

7.4.5. South Korea Green Ammonia Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Green Ammonia Market

7.5. Latin America Green Ammonia Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Green Ammonia Market

7.5.2. Mexico Green Ammonia Market

7.6. Rest of The World Green Ammonia Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Siemens AG

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. thyssenkruppNel

8.2.3. MAN Energy Solutions

8.2.4. Green Hydrogen Systems

8.2.5. McPhy Energy

8.2.6. Electrochaea

8.2.7. Hydrogenics

8.2.8. ITM Power

8.2.9. Uniper

8.2.10. Yara International

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

…………..Continued

