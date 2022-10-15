Suspect Sought in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:50 pm, the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim, inside of a building, at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, in his teens, wearing glasses, dark pants, a black hooded jacket, gray sneakers, and medium length hair. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.