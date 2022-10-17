Specialty Carbon Black Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players at Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Specialty Carbon Black?

Important industrial raw materials, such as specialty carbon black, are incorporated into the production processes of numerous industries, including the polymer, printing, and coating industries. The tinting strength, conductivity, dispersibility, and UV-resistance of specialty carbon black are unparalleled.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Size Analysis:

The global specialty carbon black market was valued at $XX Million in 2018 and is projected to reach $XX Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10%. The major drivers for the growth of the specialty carbon black market include the increasing demand from the tire industry and the expanding applications of carbon black in other industries such as plastics, pigments, food & beverages, and construction.

Specialty carbon black is a refined chemical produced by the restricted combustion of hydrocarbons. Specialty carbon black, also known as pigment black, is the most pure form of carbon black because it contains the least amount of ash, sulphur, metals, and other impurities.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Drivers:

Potential growth drivers for the specialty carbon black market include thermal stability, high opacity, and resistance to acids, alkalis, and black organic dyes. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes, and as a result, various end-user industries use them for a variety of purposes. Medium-sized granules are utilised by the paper industry as photoprotective agents and decorative elements. In contrast, they are utilised in the construction industry. The primary end-user industries for the specialty carbon black industry are the automotive and manufacturing sectors. However, crude oil price volatility is the primary market constraint for the specialty carbon black industry.

Regional Outlook:

North America is anticipated to lead the specialty carbon black market owing to the increased demand for tires, plastics, and rubbers in the region. The U.S. is the largest producer and consumer of specialty carbon black in North America. The country has a well-established automotive industry and is a major producer of tires. Additionally, the shifting trends toward the use of eco-friendly products are also anticipated to propel the growth of the market in North America.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest market for specialty carbon black due to the growing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and electrical & electronics. Germany is one of the key markets in Europe due to the presence of leading manufacturers in the country. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period owing to rapid economic development and rising industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

The MEA region is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period due to limited industrialization and lack of awareness about specialty carbon black products among consumers in this region.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Keyplayers Analysis:

The global specialty carbon black market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small and big players. The key players in the market include Omsk Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., Atlas Organics Private Limited, Continental Carbon Company, Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, International China Oak Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Philips Carbon Black Limited, Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH.

As companies compete for future market share, the market is experiencing massive capital expansion. Companies such as Continental Carbon and Birla Carbon are taking measures to accelerate the market's growth.

OMSK Carbon Group, for instance, installed advanced equipment in the Belarus facility in January 2019, continuing their efforts to launch the new carbon black manufacturing facility at the Mogilev plant in Belarus. The company intends to produce 200,000 MT of goods annually and export the necessary components to international markets. Similarly, in 2021, the market leader Birla Carbon introduced a carbonaceous material that is suitable for a variety of applications without harming the environment or ecosystem.

Key Questions Answered In This Report

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Specialty Carbon Black industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Specialty Carbon Black market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Specialty Carbon Black market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Specialty Carbon Black market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

• Statistics on Specialty Carbon Black and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Specialty Carbon Black across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Specialty Carbon Black Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Specialty Carbon Black Market, by Grade, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Dynamics

3.1. Specialty Carbon Black Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing demand for non-rubber applications

3.1.1.2. Increasing consumption of lithium-ion

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Volatile Raw Materials Prices

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing use of the product in agriculture mulch film

Chapter 4. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2018-2028)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

4.5. Top investment opportunity

4.6. Top winning strategies

Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry

5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 Market scenario

Chapter 6. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market, by Grade

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market by Grade, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Estimates & Forecasts by Grade, 2018-2028 (USD Billion)

6.4. Specialty Carbon Black Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Conductive Carbon Black

6.4.2. Fiber Carbon Black

6.4.3. Food Contact Carbon Black

6.4.4. Other Carbon Black

Chapter 7. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Specialty Carbon Black Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.2.1. U.S. Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.2.1.1. Grade breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2018-2028

7.2.2. Canada Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.3. Europe Specialty Carbon Black Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.3.2. Germany Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.3.3. France Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.3.4. Spain Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.3.5. Italy Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.3.6. Rest of Europe Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Specialty Carbon Black Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.4.2. India Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.4.3. Japan Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.4.4. Australia Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.4.5. South Korea Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.4.6. Rest of Asia Pacific Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.5. Latin America Specialty Carbon Black Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.5.2. Mexico Specialty Carbon Black Market

7.6. Rest of The World Specialty Carbon Black Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Omsk Carbon Group

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

8.2.3. Atlas Organics Private Limited

8.2.4. Continental Carbon Company

8.2.5. Birla Carbon

8.2.6. Cabot Corporation

8.2.7. International China Oak Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.

8.2.8. Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

8.2.9. Philips Carbon Black Limited

8.2.10. Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research Assumption

…………..Continued

