Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) Continues Monitoring Wind And Rainstorm

October 14, 2022

Maine Emergency Management Agency

AUGUSTA, MAINE - The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) cautions citizens about potentially flooded roads this evening and early tomorrow due to today's wind and rainstorm. The concern is falling leaves clogging storm drains, culverts, and small streams, causing them to swell into roadways. Residents and visitors are reminded to Turn Around, Don't Drown if they come across flooded roads. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than half of all flood-related deaths happen when a vehicle has attempted to cross into flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of flowing water to knock a person over, and 12 inches to render a car useless. Never attempt to cross flood waters.

The National Weather Service in Caribou reports a slow cold front will continue moving through northern and eastern Maine this evening with wind gusts up to 50 mph at times. A flood watch is in effect for this portion of the state, with particular concern from Bucksport to Bangor to Millinocket where 2-3 inches of rain is expected.

"We continue monitoring this storm and working with our partners at the state, county, and local levels to ensure any resource requests are fulfilled," said MEMA Director Pete Rogers. "We have been in communication with the major utility companies. They have lined up extra crews that are being deployed to the most affected areas like Androscoggin, Cumberland, and York Counties."

At the height of the power outages this afternoon Central Maine Power reported 69,500 customers were without power while Versant Power only saw about 1,300 outages and they do not anticipate any major outages this evening.

The Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) reports the Swift River in Oxford County has crested over Route 17. Flooding has closed the section of the road from town of Bryon to Township "E". There is no detour established at this time for the closure. Currently DOT does not believe there is any damage to the road or bridges, but they will evaluate the situation once the water subsides. Also, DOTs ferry terminals in Lincolnville and Rockland are closed to the islands of Islesboro, North Haven, and Vinalhaven.

In the event of a power outage Mainers are reminded to ensure that alternate heat and power sources are in proper working condition and properly installed. Folks are reminded to take the following steps when using a generator:

NEVER use a generator inside homes, garages, crawlspaces, sheds, or similar areas, even when using fans or opening doors and windows for ventilation. Deadly levels of carbon monoxide can quickly build up in these areas and can linger for hours, even after the generator has shut off.

Follow the instructions that come with your generator. Locate the unit outdoors and at least 15 feet away from doors, windows, and vents. Make sure the generator's exhaust is directed away from doors, windows, and vents.

Install battery-operated CO alarms or plug-in CO alarms with battery back-up in your home, according to the manufacturer's instructions. CO alarms should be certified to the requirements of the latest safety standards (UL 2034, IAS 6-96, or CSA 6.19.01). Test batteries monthly.

After power and other utilities have been restored, you might face the issue of what to do with storm-damaged trees. Maine Forest Service offers tips and helpful guidance for those faces with questions about what to do with downed trees, limbs, and branches.

For more information and to keep updated on the latest conditions please follow MEMA on Facebook or Twitter.

