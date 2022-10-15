Certified Yoga and Meditation Teacher’s Book Makes It to the Frankfurter Buchemesse
“As you practice meditation, you become more aware of how you move in the world; how you walk and talk to others, how you communicate through your actions.””FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catherine Ayano Nixon’s Meditation and Movement for Self-Healing is a book that provides a set of 25 activities for those who want to learn more about the practice of meditation. Catherine’s book will be part of Bookmarc Alliance’s exhibit for the Frankfurter Buchemesse, the world’s largest book fair, slated for October 19-23, 2022 at the Frankfurt Trade Fair grounds.
— Catherine Ayano Nixon
Catherine defines meditation as a process of becoming aware of your thoughts and how they affect your actions and relationships in the world around you. This leads to courage, confidence, and the ability to bear the difficulties of life.
The book is designed to assist readers in learning meditative movements on their own. It comes with diagrams for each of the 25 meditative movements. The book is also written in such a way that builds upon each preceding section.
Catherine Ayano Nixon wrote Meditation and Movement for Self-Healing while she lived in the Lowertown Arts District in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where she also worked as a tai chi, meditation and yoga teacher. She was especially mindful of clients she worked with who had mental illness and/or were in recovery. Catherine has since moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where she continues to make art, write songs and teach yoga. You may see some of her other work on her website: AyanoArt.com.
