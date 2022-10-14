Sacombank showcases payment technologies at HCM City Innovation and Digital Transformation Week

VIETNAM, October 14 -

HCM CITY — Sacombank has showcased its payment technologies at an exhibition held on October 13 and 14 as part of the HCM City Innovation and Digital Transformation Week.

The exhibition has attracted start-ups and businesses with innovations and digital transformation solutions that serve consumers and contribute to socio-economic development.

Sacombank is displaying QR code, contactless payment, and tap to phone technologies.

Besides, at its exhibition stall, customers can open a payment account with numbers of their choice on the Sacombank Pay application and receive attractive gifts.

Sacombank is a pioneer in deploying these technologies in Việt Nam, which offer customers exceptional payment experiences, increase utility and convenience and help popularise cashless payment.

In particular, the account opening feature on the Sacombank Pay application is deeply appreciated since it is line with the online finance trend, creating maximum convenience for customers in accessing banking services regardless of where they are.

Tap to phone technology is considered an effective support tool for businesses by turning a merchant’s smartphone or tablet into a contactless point-of-sale (POS) terminal that can receive payments from customers’ contactless cards and mobile wallets.

Businesses with a wide distribution network and small and medium enterprises can deploy a variety of payment acceptance methods at points of sale without requiring big investment.

In addition to modern payment technologies, Sacombank has also invested heavily in digital transformation in management, administration and elsewhere.

It established a digital transformation centre last year, and has begun a series of important projects such as the LinuxONE server project to increase the efficiency of database consolidation, speed up information processing and enhance security, and adopting the customer relationship management system, the Loan Origination System and the Smart Queue for automated transaction flow management system among others to help shorten the process, save time and improve efficiency.

Sacombank’s customer base topped 10 million at the end of September 2022.

It has recorded a strong increase in transactions via digital channels with more than 3.6 million users on Sacombank Pay and over 3.2 million Internet Banking/Mobile Banking users, up 71 per cent and 13 per cent from a year earlier.

Transactions via digital channels currently account for 86 per cent of total value. — VNS