Submit Release
News Search

There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,661 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. - EIGR

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (""Eiger" or the "Company") EIGR.   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Eiger and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 6, 2022, Eiger issued a press release "provid[ing] an update on the status of its planned request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of peginterferon lambda for the treatment of patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 based on its most recent communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)."  Specifically, the Company announced that "[f]ollowing a cooperative and extensive pre-EUA information exchange with FDA regarding the Phase 3 TOGETHER study of peginterferon lambda for COVID-19, the agency has indicated that it is not yet able to determine whether the criteria for the submission of an application and issuance of an EUA are likely to be met." 

On this news, Eiger's stock price fell $2.51 per share, or 29.36%, to close at $6.04 per share on September 6, 2022. 

Then, on October 5, 2022, Eiger announced that it would not seek an EUA application for peginterferon lambda. 

On this news, Eiger's stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 5.01%, to close at $7.02 per share on October 5, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. - EIGR

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.