Breathalyzers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Global Breathalyzers Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 16.4% in the Forecast Period of 2022-2027

The ‘Global Breathalyzers Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global breathalyzers market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technology, applications, and major regions.

The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.

Breathalyzers Market Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 16.4%

The growing strict execution of road safety laws all over the globe, coupled with the rising demand for efficient and accurate medical detection devices, are driving the breathalyzers market across the world. Going further, the use of breath analysing devices is rising due to increasing usage of breathalyzers by law enforcement agencies for breath alcohol detection to enhance road traffic safety. This is aiding the market growth of breathalyzers globally.

With the rising awareness and lawful needs in offices to maintain the environment alcohol and drug-free, the product demand has enhanced in workplaces and schools. Consequently, this is expected to boost the market growth of breathalyzers.

Breathalyzers provide a rapid primary diagnosis on the basis of exhaled air contents of the suspect. The surging applications for private usage like evaluation of carbon monoxide (CO) in smoking cessation activities are likely to bolster the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the increase in product improvements, along with various initiatives by key players, is likely to propel the growth of breathalyzers market over the coming years. The launch of innovative devices created to decrease such issues is expected to positively support market growth in the coming years.

Breathalyzers Industry Definition and Major Segments

A breathalyser is known as a device that is made up of two containers composed of a photocell indicator, along with a series of chemicals. They work together to evaluate blood alcohol concentration (BAC). A mouthpiece is affixed to the breathalyser, that permits the accused to blow into the device. At the time of any normal breath test, the breath flows through the vessel to the measurement component of the detector.

By technology, the market is segmented into:

Fuel Cell

Semiconductor Oxide Sensor

Infrared Spectroscopy

By application, the market is divided into:

Drug Abuse Detection

Alcohol Detection

Others

Based on region, the market is divided into:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Breathalyzers Market Trends

The global breathalyzers market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the rising cases of drug and alcohol abuse. Going further, breathalyzers are considered less invasive as compared to a blood test and non-professional staff, which is likely to acquire outcomes quickly. This is further expected to influence the demand for breathalyzers and enhance the market growth over the forecast period. However, the breathalyser is not perfectly accurate to detect alcohol concentrations, yet it is an excellent alternative.

Based on technology, the fuel cell segment is holding a significant growth in the breathalyzers market share across the globe owing to the usage of this technology, the incidents of misreading acetone and ketone amounts in breath are decreased substantially due to the alcohol sensitivity of fuel cell technology. Benefitslike compact size of devices, along with minimum power requirements, are aiding the fuel cell technology growth in the market.

Geographically, the North American region is expected to gain momentum in the market over the coming years on account of the high consumption of alcoholic beverages. The United States is augmenting the market growth due to the rising cases of binge drinking in the country, along with high alcohol consumption and the crimes linked with alcohol.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global breathalyzers market report are AK GlobalTech Corp., Hound Labs, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Abbott Laboratories, BACtrack Breathalyzers (KHN Solutions Inc.), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., and Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., among others.

The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

