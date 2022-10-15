Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size, Share, Trends, Overview, Analysis, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027

The global isopropyl alcohol market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2021. Isopropyl alcohol or isopropanol is a flammable, colorless and volatile chemical with a strong odor.

Isopropyl alcohol or isopropanol is a flammable, colorless and volatile chemical with a strong odor. It is easily soluble with ethanol, ether, chloroform and water and can form strong hydrogen bonds with fluids. Isopropyl alcohol aids in neutralizing bacteria and preventing skin infections, relieving minor muscle pains and disinfecting tick bites. Consequently, it is widely used in hand lotions, aftershaves, and hand sanitizers and as a solvent in essential oils, gum alkaloids and natural resins. It also finds extensive applications across various industries, such as chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and food and beverage.

Isopropyl Alcohol Market Trends:

The global isopropyl alcohol market is primarily being driven by the widespread product adoption in the chemical industry. Isopropyl alcohol is widely used in the manufacturing of primer, cement, paints and perfumes. Moreover, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread across the globe, there has been a significant increase in the demand for hand sanitizers and antiseptic solutions, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. Isopropyl alcohol prevents the penetration of viruses and other microorganisms into the skin. Other factors, including the increasing product utilization as a disinfecting and cleaning agent, along with rising expenditure capacities of consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The market is concentrated with the top 5 players accounting for more than half of the entire market.

The Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Shell Chemicals Europe B.V.

INEOS Enterprises Ltd.

Super Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on application and industry.

Breakup by Application:

Process Solvent

Cleaning Agent

Coating Solvent

Intermediate

Others

Breakup by Industry:

Cosmetic and Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Paints and Coatings

Chemical

Others

Regional Insights:

Asia

North America

Europe

South America

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

