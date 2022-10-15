AMPIO DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Ampio" or the "Company") (AMPEAMPE in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio securities between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until October 17, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The action arises out of the Company's misstatements regarding the ability of Ampion, its lead product, to treat individuals with inflammatory conditions including, but not limited to, severe osteoarthritis of the knee ("OAK").

Beginning in 2010 until approximately March 2022, Ampio conducted numerous clinical trials and analyses to determine Ampion's efficacy. Despite confidentially advertising on numerous occasions that Ampion demonstrated statistically significant decrease in pain associated in symptomatic moderate-severe OAK, the Company failed to bring Ampion to market.

On April 20, 2022, Ampio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") responded negatively to its Type C meeting request for the Company's AP-013 clinical trial and that the FDA found the company should have sought the FDA's agreement on changes to the data analysis prior to analyzing and unblinding the data.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.09, or 26%, to close at $0.25 per share on April 21, 2022.

Then, on May 16, 2022, Ampio announced that it had formed a special committee to conduct an internal investigation focusing on Ampio's AP-013 clinical trial and unauthorized provision of its anti-inflammatory drug Ampion for use by individuals not participating in clinical trials.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.04, or 10%, to close at $0.18 per share on May 18, 2022.

Then, on August 3, 2022, Ampio disclosed that, as far back as March 2020, "senior staff were aware… that the AP-013 trial did not demonstrate efficacy for Ampion on its co-primary endpoints of pain and function; and that these persons did not fully report the results of the AP-013 trial and the timing of unblinding of data from the AP-013 trial." The Company also revealed "that certain Ampio personnel, including a former officer and certain former directors, facilitated the provision of Ampion for use."

On this news, Ampio's stock fell $0.06, or 37.5%, to close at $0.10 per share on August 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

