Minister Ien meets with G7 Gender Equality Ministers to discuss progress towards an equitable world

BERLIN, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, met with G7 Gender Equality Ministers over a two-day session to discuss gender equality policies, and support for women in self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Minister Ien took the opportunity to provide an update on Canada's progress towards advancing gender equity, and the ongoing work to strengthen women's economic security to ensure a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economy. The Minister also noted that supporting early learning and childcare is not simply a social program – it is a long-term powerful economic tool that directly benefits women and their families.

Minister Ien also highlighted the recent launch of a gender-based violence youth awareness campaign and Canada's First 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan. The Action Plan will guide the work of the Government of Canada to advance the rights for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Minister Ien noted support for the continuation of the Gender Equality Advisory Council, as established by Canada under its 2018 G7 Presidency, to further advance gender equality across G7 priorities. She expressed how moving the marker on the gender gap is something that is tied to empowering not only women and gender-diverse people, but also youth.

Minister Ien called attention to the Signal for Help—a Canadian initiative developed in 2020 by the Canadian Women's Foundation to respond to the needs of women escaping violence. G7 Ministers agreed to amplify this initiative through their joint statement as an additional tool for addressing gender-based violence.

During her meetings, Minister Ien mentioned the concerning situations in Iran, Ukraine, and Afghanistan and encouraged cooperation among G7 countries.

Minister Ien raised concerns about gross human rights violations inflicted on Iranian women and girls during her bilateral meetings and advocated for the signing of a joint statement to condemn the actions of the Iranian regime. Canada calls on the Iranian regime to listen to the concerns of its own citizens and to protect their right to peaceful protest.

The Minister also raised concerns about the hardships endured by the people of Afghanistan, notably women and girls, that are now living under Taliban rule. Canada does not recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan and will remain steadfast in our resolve to bring vulnerable Afghans to Canada as quickly as possible.

The Minister highlighted the need for G7 countries to continue standing in solidarity with Ukraine, as Russia continues its unjustified and illegal invasion. Canada has stood up and responded to the Russian regime by introducing punishing sanctions and will continue to work with the international community to end the Russian regime's aggression.

Minister Ien also met with many G7 delegates to discuss common priorities to advancing gender equality policies and promoting gender equality and 2SLGBTQI+ rights.

Quick Facts

Canada supports leaders and ministers in ensuring that gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls are integrated across all the G7's work.

supports leaders and ministers in ensuring that gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls are integrated across all the G7's work. The Gender Equality Advisory Council provides recommendations and advice on concrete actions that will produce real results for women and girls. It is made up of feminist champions, technical experts and community activists, including representatives from civil society, government and youth, from G7 and other countries.

The Women 7 (W7) brings together approximately 70 feminist leaders from across Canada , G7 countries, and the Global South to discuss and form policy recommendations to help advance gender equality and women's empowerment. Their voices, perspectives and leadership will contribute key recommendations on ways to ensure that the G7 responds to the realities of women and girls around the world.

Associated Links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada