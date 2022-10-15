Esthetix Dental Spa Partners With MGE To Provide Resources For 10,000 Children Through The "10,000 Smiles Ready To Learn" Initiative

Esthetix Dental Spa in Washington Heights, New York City, NY, recently helped raise funds for the "10,000 Smiles Ready to Learn" initiative. In partnership with America's ToothFairy Dental Resource Program, this initiative provided toothbrushes and education for 10,000 underprivileged children, along with 10 generous grants for immediate dental needs. Esthetix Dental Spa is one of the leading providers of dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and other general dentistry services in New York City.

Esthetix Dental Spa made a generous donation to a live charity auction earlier this year hosted by MGE: Management Experts, where over $107,000 was raised to promote oral health for children in at-risk communities. The donations from Esthetix Dental Spa and other dental care providers were crucial in helping underprivileged children receive critical resources to promote oral health.

The funds that were raised by Esthetix Dental Spa and other donors were donated to America's ToothFairy Dental Resource Program in order to promote education and provide resources for 10,000 children through the "10,000 Smiles Ready to Learn" initiative. The initiative provided a variety of materials for their back-to-school dental outreach. Ten clinics who provide care to children at high risk of dental disease received a customized banner, 1000 toothbrushes, 1000 tubes of toothpaste, 1000 activity booklets, 1000 stickers, 1000 brochures with information on oral health for the whole family, 100 dry erase brushing charts, 100 two-minute timers, and other materials. Additionally, a $1000 In the Gap grant was given to each clinic to help cover the cost of dental care for a student with financial needs who had a need for immediate dental care.

America's ToothFairy provides educational materials, collects donations of dental equipment and supplies, and raises funds to help dental clinics who provide services to children in communities with high rates of dental disease, such as New York City. Executive Director Jill Malmgren indicated that the generosity shown by MGE, Esthetix Dental Spa, and other members was essential to their organization's ability to provide oral care products and educational resource kits for underserved children and youth in need of dental care.

At the fundraising gala and live charity auction, to which Esthetix Dental Spa made a significant contribution, attendees were able to bid on a variety of high value items, which included:



An Avengers endgame movie poster signed by Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Hemsworth,

Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and other cast members

A San Francisco football helmet signed by Joe Montana, Steve Young, Jerry Rice, and

other 49ers football stars

A Luke Skywalker Limited Edition Rebel Helmet signed by the cast of a Star Wars film

An electric guitar signed by eight of the best guitar players in the history of rock n' roll

Signed record albums

Movie and sports memorabilia

Celebrity photos

The generous contributions from Esthetix Dental Spa and other donors provided essential funding to support the mission of America's ToothFairy and the oral health of 10,000 children in need.

