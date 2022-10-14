Participation in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States

TAJIKISTAN, October 14 - On October 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Astana (Kazakhstan) took part and spoke at a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States was held under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

During the meeting in a limited format, the heads of state spoke on important issues of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States and topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

During his speech, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, first of all, emphasized the successful implementation by the Republic of Kazakhstan of the goals of chairmanship in the Commonwealth, and also spoke about the current situation in the world, especially in the Commonwealth region.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, gave a deep analysis of the global political situation, the impact of external factors on the economy and security of countries, the food and energy crisis, climate change, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequences of conflicts in different countries of the world that may affect the security of the region and peace.

In connection with the negative consequences of threats, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, proposed, along with the work carried out within the framework of the Commonwealth, to take more effective measures to jointly respond to growing challenges and threats.

Multilateral economic cooperation was named as a priority direction of relations between the participating states, because the Commonwealth states have large resources for its development.

It should be said that, despite the results achieved by countries within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States for 30 years, there are still obstacles and restrictions that prevent further mutually beneficial development.

It was emphasized that in the areas of economy, industry, science and technology, transport, as well as in the energy sector, there is still a lot of untapped potential.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, during his speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, expressed his views on issues of cooperation between countries in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

In his speech, the Head of State also expounded on the consequences of major natural disasters related to water, material damage and loss of life, global initiatives of Tajikistan to address the problem of water shortages, the impact of climate change on water resources, melting glaciers, and an increase in demand for drinking water due to population growth and economic development of countries.

Terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, cybercrime and other manifestations of transnational organized crime were named as the main threats to the security of countries.

It was highlighted that Tajikistan is a supporter of the approval of the Program of Cooperation between the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the fight against terrorism and extremism for the period 2023-2025.

At the meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the CIS Member States with the participation of enlarged delegations, the Chairman of the Executive Committee, the Executive Secretary of the Commonwealth of Independent States Sergey Lebedev spoke on the results of the discussed issues on the agenda of the meeting, as well as the Chairwoman of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko expressed her opinion on the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation of the Commonwealth Member States.

Following the meeting, the heads of state and government of the Commonwealth of Independent States approved a number of documents relating to the further activities of the organization.