MoldedHomes.com Offers Cheap Tiny Lots to Earn Very High Equity Fast, Instant Cure to Housing Crises

Planned Urban Developments in Central California Assure High Quality Homes and Gardens, Private Streets, Security, Eco Homes for Very Little Money Up Front. Instant Equity, the Option to Quickly Get Approved for a Home Equity Loan After Raw Land Property Purchase, Housing Shortage and Homelessness May Soon End.

TEMPLE, Texas, Oct.14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Properties in Santa Margarita, CA, in what is called the Cariso Plain, and Boron, CA, both near Highway 58, sell at $595 per lot with no credit checks financing. About 1,700 square feet on average, new owners buying at a fast pace are quickly increasing the value of their properties many-fold and leaving the rat race for a paradise, as planned neighborhoods cause rural crawl to give way to urban sprawl. The anticipated increases in interest rates mean a current drop in home prices for the cities and the suburbs, but higher interest rates offset the savings to keep monthly mortgages high with fewer businesses financing their operations, potentially leading to lay-offs and a recession. Foreign labor, robotics, and reduced wages mean commuters no longer control equity, like the many who commute to jobs in LA from Victorville, or Silicon Valley from Stockton. The need for a symbiotic solution where land, home, and garden are purchased at a large discount, with eco-friendly utilities, hydroponics food production, and the recycling of trash for all metal and plastic commodities means a serene, luxurious lifestyle in pastoral settings where money is not needed.

Many residents will sell their houses because of a maximum home value with anticipation of increases in the Federal Reserve discount rate and live off the stock market and cryptocurrency investments. Many will be Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats drivers or freelance out-of-the-house with Internet shopping options available with their blue-tooth connections. Many will do residential jobs like construction, landscaping, cooking, cleaning, nanny services, etc. There are a plethora of homeless or near-homeless people who can afford the investment to independence with Food Stamps, Cash Aid, social security, retirement pensions, etc. Many can commute to jobs 30 to 50 miles away in Bakersfield or Barstow or await jobs from growing nearby commercial zones.

The revolutionary concept is from the property broker, James Dante Wood, of MoldedHomes.com, under the umbrella company Newtek Enterprises, to buy ranches by the acre, sub-divide them into about 50 residential lots, create residential roads that will be toll roads to pay for asphalt, road cleaning, pothole repair, and security to keep out burglars, salesmen, and pay for recreational center facilities like clubhouses, swimming pools, and jacuzzis. Wood has announced an innovation to do computer urban planning for immediate ranch definition, subdivision, and GPS plot and parcel-shopping-cart rotation to speed up sales, instant deed creation with quick notarization, and APN number allocation to formally define private property status. Buying property becomes simple, like buying products at a store. Some ranches will be commercial and used for shopping plazas and industrial zones. The absence of current zoning law restrictions common to populated areas allows commercial activity in current residential neighborhoods. There are no Community Codes and Regulations, and no Home Owner Association dues.

Buyers can buy as many lots as they want, and make them contiguous to put up larger houses and lawns. Neighbors are encouraged to congregate for a final survey and boundary definitions, easement agreements, fencing, neighborhood watch programs, etc. Because the sales rate is high with population density increasing fast, instant high equity is achieved with land purchases and one can easily receive a home equity loan to build a house, landscape, build a pool, etc. where a $10,000 investment in a short period of time could yield a sale of $250,000, with developer-resident moving on to the next virgin tiny lot community and capitalize on very high earnings with very little work.

Many residents and prospective buyers praise the project as a much-needed egalitarian solution and testimonials have come in from those who quickly moved in to place a fence and live in a work shed upgraded to a tiny house. Excitement levels abound as some are buying Casitas and container houses. Some are contractors who build wood and plaster homes from scratch. There is an expansion of container home manufacturers who offer no credit check financing.

Media Contact

James Wood, MoldedHomes.com, 1 1-512-484-7926, admin@moldedhomes.com

James Dante Wood, Newtek Enterprises, 5124847926, admin@moldedhomes.com

SOURCE MoldedHomes.com