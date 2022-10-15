Ronaldinho by DRYWORLD – My Global Collection Drops

SANTA BARBARA, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD ("DRYWORLD Brands Inc." (OTC Pink: IBGR) is pleased to announce the release of the first drop of 11 countries in the Ronaldinho by DRYWORLD My Global Collection, co-designed by the legendary footballer featuring Brazil, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, England, France, Mexico, Portugal, USA, Spain, and Qatar.

"I am very happy to be part of an especially beautiful project", said Ronaldinho. "I hope you like it!"

Shop Ronaldinho by DRYWORLD

Our classic football jersey is a simple V-neck made from our 180 GSM polyester/elastane blend with the softest touch.

The woven badge features Ronaldinho's famous silhouette along with 5 stars as a nod to his Brazilian heritage. The country name and flag are included on every shirt in a subtle and classy application, hidden among the abstract representation of each country. A small woven label with the silhouette at the bottom left hem finishes it off beautifully.

The jersey is a standard fit to accommodate all and shipping is available worldwide. The collection will also be available at select retailers.

Sign up for your exclusive 20% off coupon code as well as updates and exclusive offers at Ronaldinho by DRYWORLD .

Inscreva-se para receber seu código de cupom exclusivo de um 20% de desconto, além de novidades e ofertas exclusivas no Ronaldinho by DRYWORLD .

Shop Ronaldinho by DRYWORLD

Sign up for DRYWORLD's latest announcements: https://thedryworld.com/contact

DRYWORLD Shop | DRYWORLD Instagram | DRYWORLD Facebook | DRYWORLD Twitter

Contact: info@thedryworld.com

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit www.thedryworld.com .

Safe Harbor for Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this press release are forward-looking statements. For- ward-looking statements give our current reasonable expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "should," "can have," "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on reasonable assumptions we have made in light of our industry experience, perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this press release you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond our control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual operating and financial performance and cause our performance to differ materially from the performance anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect or change, our actual operating and financial performance may vary in material respects from the performance projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual operating and financial performance to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Attachment