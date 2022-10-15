Tokio Marine North America Services Appoints Two New Officers

Joseph Kilroy assumes the Chief Actuarial Officer role and Jacqueline Lewis is named Chief Risk Officer.

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two industry experts with a total of 67 years of experience are taking over Officer roles at Tokio Marine North America Services (TMNAS).

Mr. Joseph Kilroy joined TMNAS in September 2021 as SVP & Deputy Chief Actuary after a long career at Aon Global Risk Consulting leading their retail actuarial practice. In his new role, Mr. Kilroy will assume responsibility for the TMNAS Actuarial team and the services it provides to the Tokio Marine North America (TMNA) companies, including Philadelphia Insurance Companies, Tokio Marine America, and First Insurance Company of Hawaii. Mr. Kilroy holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Dartmouth College, is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS), and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

Ms. Jacqueline Lewis joined TMNAS in 2019 and has been leading the Enterprise Risk Management team since then. She has more than 30 years of actuarial experience, serving in both primary insurance and consulting actuarial roles at several leading organizations, including Willis Towers Watson and ACE Group. Since joining TMNAS, she has also taken on responsibility for the overall Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts of the TMNA companies. Ms. Lewis holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Psychology from Boston College, is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS), and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

"Joe and Jackie have both brought valuable experience to our Actuarial team and their leadership has been critical in supporting our Tokio Marine North America companies' profitability and growth goals in a challenging market," said John Glomb, CEO of TMNA Services. "We look forward to their work in these expanded roles."

About TMNA Services

Tokio Marine North America Services (TMNAS) delivers core professional services across the U.S. and Mexico to the North American businesses of the Tokio Marine Group. TMNAS partners with market-leading service and technology providers in the U.S., Japan, Europe, India, and Central America to operate at the scale, speed, quality, and level of excellence appropriate to the 150-year history of the Tokio Marine Group. TMNAS provides IT, Finance and Accounting, Internal Audit, Actuarial, Human Resources, Legal, Facilities, and Corporate Communications services supporting more than 3,000 people and $4 billion in annual premium revenue.

