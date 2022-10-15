Aviation Analytics Market worth $4.7 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 13.0%

The Aviation analytics market size is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2027 from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2027.

The report "Aviation Analytics Market by Component (Services, Solutions), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Application, End-User (MROs, Airlines, Airports, OEMs), Business Function, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" The Aviation Analytics market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of advanced aviation technologies is one of the major driving factor for the demand of Aviation Analytics market.

• Informational PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26274177

Browse 288 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 247 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aviation Analytics Market by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aviation-analytics-market-26274177.html

By deployment, the on-premises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Aviation analytics solutions and services help enhance operational efficiency by minimizing costs and downtime through predictive and prescriptive analytics. The on-premises method is majorly used to deploy these solutions, as end users prefer in-house software infrastructure and services to ensure elevated data security. Thus, several large-capacity airports deploy aviation analytics solutions within their premises rather than opting for cloud-based solutions. However, the cost associated with on-premises aviation analytics solutions is on the higher side, which limits their adoption in small airports and airline businesses.

By business function, the finance segment has the highest share in the forecasted period

Aviation analytics enable organizations to plan several finance-related operations, such as fraud management, risk management, and management of stock options and investment portfolios. Aviation analytics help airlines by providing them with improved returns on investment in the financial services segment. Aviation analytics enable the digitization of business processes in the airline industry, thereby reducing operating costs and downtime and improving performance. They also ensure an enhanced experience for passengers through frequent on-time arrivals and departures.

UK has the highest share in the forecasted period in Europe.

The UK is estimated to account for 25.4% of the aviation analytics market in Europe in 2020. The country is a favorable destination for air travel owing to the growing tourism industry. According to UK Aviation Industry Socio-Economic Report, the UK has the third-largest aviation network in the world. Such huge passenger footfall demands improved operational efficiency and comfort, subsequently driving the aviation analytics market in the UK.

Key players in the Aviation Analytics market include Oracle Corporation (US), General Electric (US), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), SAP (Germany), and IBM (US). Players also focused on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and cost-effective products.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Aviation Analytics Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insighs that will help your businessgrow.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets™ Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aviation-analytics-market-26274177.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Aviation Analytics Market worth $4.7 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 13.0%