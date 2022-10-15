Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,674 in the last 365 days.

Aviation Analytics Market worth $4.7 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 13.0%

The Aviation analytics market size is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2027 from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2027.

The report "Aviation Analytics Market by Component (Services, Solutions), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Application, End-User (MROs, Airlines, Airports, OEMs), Business Function, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" The Aviation Analytics market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of advanced aviation technologies is one of the major driving factor for the demand of Aviation Analytics market.

• Informational PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=26274177

Browse 288 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 247 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Aviation Analytics Market by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" View detailed Table of Content here - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aviation-analytics-market-26274177.html

By deployment, the on-premises segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

Aviation analytics solutions and services help enhance operational efficiency by minimizing costs and downtime through predictive and prescriptive analytics. The on-premises method is majorly used to deploy these solutions, as end users prefer in-house software infrastructure and services to ensure elevated data security. Thus, several large-capacity airports deploy aviation analytics solutions within their premises rather than opting for cloud-based solutions. However, the cost associated with on-premises aviation analytics solutions is on the higher side, which limits their adoption in small airports and airline businesses.

By business function, the finance segment has the highest share in the forecasted period

Aviation analytics enable organizations to plan several finance-related operations, such as fraud management, risk management, and management of stock options and investment portfolios. Aviation analytics help airlines by providing them with improved returns on investment in the financial services segment. Aviation analytics enable the digitization of business processes in the airline industry, thereby reducing operating costs and downtime and improving performance. They also ensure an enhanced experience for passengers through frequent on-time arrivals and departures.

UK has the highest share in the forecasted period in Europe.

The UK is estimated to account for 25.4% of the aviation analytics market in Europe in 2020. The country is a favorable destination for air travel owing to the growing tourism industry. According to UK Aviation Industry Socio-Economic Report, the UK has the third-largest aviation network in the world. Such huge passenger footfall demands improved operational efficiency and comfort, subsequently driving the aviation analytics market in the UK.

Key players in the Aviation Analytics market include Oracle Corporation (US), General Electric (US), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), SAP (Germany), and IBM (US). Players also focused on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and cost-effective products.

Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Aviation Analytics Market. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insighs that will help your businessgrow.

Media Contact
Company Name: MarketsandMarkets™ Research Private Ltd.
Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra
Email: Send Email
Phone: 18886006441
Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430
City: Northbrook
State: IL 60062
Country: United States
Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aviation-analytics-market-26274177.html

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Aviation Analytics Market worth $4.7 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 13.0%

You just read:

Aviation Analytics Market worth $4.7 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 13.0%

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.