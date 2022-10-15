27th MIF’s Partner Province Zhejian Introduce Nearly 30 Well-known Brands

MACAU, October 15 - The “27th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair” (27th MIF) has invited Zhejiang province as its “partner province” to take part in the events. Zhejiang province will organise the participation of nearly 30 well-known local enterprises in MIF in Macao. Two pavilions will be set up to showcase Zhejian-themed images and a number of local products, allowing visitors to have an all-round experience of the charm of Zhejiang province.

At the same time, a series of activities will be held, including an economic and trade exchange conference and business matching sessions for financial institutions, as part of the efforts to promote mutually-beneficial and win-win economic and trade exchanges between Zhejiang and Macao and further deepen their exchanges and co-operation in various fields.

Two pavilions set up to exhibit Zhejiang in multiple dimensions

During this year’s MIF, Zhejiang province will set up a “Zhejiang Pavilion” and a “Zhejiang Commodities Pavilion”, which cover an exhibition area of over 1,000 square metres. With the theme of “Agile Zhejiang” and the focus on “Made in Zhejiang, Picturesque Zhejiang”, the “Zhejiang Pavilion” will showcase the charm of Zhejiang province in the three sectors – trade, investment, and culture – from multiple angles and levels, together with local brands as examples.

The “Zhejiang Commodities Pavilion” will exhibit a diverse range of products and services in simulation scenarios, including quality goods, food and beverages, hotels and tourism, outdoor leisure, handicrafts and decorations, educational tools, cultural and creative products and projects, mechanical equipment and car parts, for participating traders and buyers to have a first-hand experience of the features, functions and uses of such exhibits, to stimulate their interest in a type of lifestyle and to reach intent to co-operate agreements.

Supporting the development of key industries in Macao and helping Zhejiang enterprises explore markets in PSCs

In addition, in order to deepen economic and trade exchanges and co-operation between Zhejiang and Macao, the exhibition will take advantage of Macao as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries to help Zhejiang enterprises explore markets in Portuguese-speaking countries. Zhejiang province and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will jointly host the “Zhejiang-Macao-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Co-operation and Exchange Conference”, during which keynote address and exchange sessions between Zhejiang and Macao enterprises will be available on the spot.

Meanwhile, asset management companies from Zhejiang will also take part in the “‘Innovation-driven Investment and Financing Project Matching’ MIF Themed Business Matching Session”, which is aimed to encourage venture capital firms from Zhejiang and Macao to connect with each other and help promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Three exhibitions will be held in late October

Organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the 27th MIF, the “Macao Franchise Expo 2022” and the “2022 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao)” will be held concurrently at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao, from 20 to 22 October 2022.

For the latest information, please subscribe to MICE_IPIM on WeChat or visit the websites: www.mif.com.mo, www.mfe.mo or www.plpex.mo.