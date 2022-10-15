Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Human Rights Defenders on Women and Human Rights in Iran

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with activists and thought leaders focused on Iran for a discussion on respect for human rights, particularly women’s rights, as well as the Iranian government’s ongoing violent crackdown on peaceful protestors and its disruption of access to telecommunications and the Internet. The Secretary was joined by Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman, Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, and Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert. Secretary Blinken asked civil society partners for their perspectives on what more the United States could do to support the people of Iran, particularly in light of the Iranian government’s state-sponsored violence against women and contempt for human rights. He praised the courage of the Iranian people, especially the women and girls of Iran, and he thanked the activists for continuing their work at this critical moment for the future of all Iranians.

