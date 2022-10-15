2022 Frankfurter Buchmesse EXCLUSIVE!: What Do You See by Tanya Byland

An in-depth look at the subtleties of life and the smallest of the smallest will be the spotlight at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair

Did you see a character in the clouds? Does a rock remind you of something else? What else can you see in the world around you? Maybe you will see something different that others do not see.” — Tanya Byland

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you taken the time to ponder the smallest things in life, stop, and look back on how everything is the way it is? Tanya Byland’s What Do You See? is written imagery of looking at things from various angles—angles that we have not thought of looking at before and an optimistic account that we will be able to see something different that others do not see. The thought-pondering work will be at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair this coming October 19–23, 2022.

“Did you notice the wall with chipped paint? Did you see a character in the clouds? Does a rock remind you of something else? What else can you see in the world around you? See the pictures in this book. Maybe you will see something different that others do not see.”

Through the photos she put in the book, Byland was able to rekindle her readers' whimsicality and childish curiosity. Grab a copy of the book, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

What Do You See?

Written by Tanya Byland

