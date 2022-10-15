$725 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

In the wake of Russia’s brutal missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine, the mounting evidence of atrocities by Russia’s forces, and the firm and unequivocal rejection by 143 nations at the United Nations of Russia’s illegal attempted annexation of parts of Ukraine, the United States is offering additional military assistance to help Ukraine’s proud defenders protect their country.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, I am authorizing our twenty-third drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. This $725 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories. This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented more than $18.3 billion since the beginning of the Administration.

We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination. The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine.

We stand United with Ukraine.