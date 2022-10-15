Media Advisory - UPDATE - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, October 14, 2022

Washington, D.C., United States of America





The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.





12:00 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a media availability to mark the close of the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.







The event will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/connect2canada







Accredited media wishing to attend must register by sending an email to WSHDCMedia@international.gc.ca.

Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m.

Space is limited.





The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Toronto.









Toronto, Ontario





Due to a flight maintenance issue, the German visit to Canada is cancelled.