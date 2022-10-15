Media Advisory - UPDATE - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, October 14, 2022
OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Washington, D.C., United States of America
|
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group.
|
|
12:00 p.m.
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a media availability to mark the close of the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.
|
|
|
The event will be livestreamed at: https://www.facebook.com/connect2canada
|
|
|
Notes for media:
|
|
|
|
The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Toronto.
|
|
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
|
Due to a flight maintenance issue, the German visit to Canada is cancelled.
|
This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca
SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c3845.html