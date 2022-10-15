Interagency U.S. Delegation Travels to Coastal West Africa

Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne A. Witkowsky will lead a multi-agency delegation including Assistant to the USAID Administrator for Conflict Prevention and Stabilization Robert Jenkins and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Counternarcotics and Stabilization Policy James Saenz to Coastal West Africa October 16-22. The delegation will visit Lomé, Togo; Cotonou, Benin; and Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to discuss opportunities for the United States to support regional efforts to build peace and bolster resilience. In each of the stops, the delegation will meet with government representatives, civil society leaders, and bilateral and multilateral partners critical for implementing the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability in Coastal West Africa. This trip reinforces our long-term commitment to partnering with regional leaders to advance peace and security across the region.

For more information, please contact CSOPublicAffairs1@state.gov or follow @StateCSO on Twitter.