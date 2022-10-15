Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with the Bureau of International Expositions’ Enquiry Mission

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with the Bureau of International Expositions’ (BIE) Enquiry Mission to discuss the U.S. bid to host Expo 2027 in Minnesota. Secretary Blinken emphasized our commitment to making Expo 2027 a success as well as our track record of successfully organizing public-private partnership events on this scale. The Secretary and the Enquiry Mission also discussed the timeliness of the U.S. theme, “Healthy People, Healthy Planet – Wellness and Wellbeing for All.”