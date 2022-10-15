Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Australian Minister for Defence Industry, Minister for International Development and the Pacific Conroy

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with Australian Minister for Defence Industry, Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy. The Deputy Secretary and the Minister discussed U.S. and Australian efforts to continue collaboration on a wide range of global issues, including security and preparing for COP27. They welcomed the success of the September 28-29 U.S.-Pacific Island Summit. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister Conroy reiterated the importance of deepening engagement and cooperation with Pacific Island countries to advance shared priorities, including combating the climate crisis and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.