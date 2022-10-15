Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,925 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Australian Minister for Defence Industry, Minister for International Development and the Pacific Conroy

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met today with Australian Minister for Defence Industry, Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy. The Deputy Secretary and the Minister discussed U.S. and Australian efforts to continue collaboration on a wide range of global issues, including security and preparing for COP27. They welcomed the success of the September 28-29 U.S.-Pacific Island Summit. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister Conroy reiterated the importance of deepening engagement and cooperation with Pacific Island countries to advance shared priorities, including combating the climate crisis and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Australian Minister for Defence Industry, Minister for International Development and the Pacific Conroy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.