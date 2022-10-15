Submit Release
Pointing Terps in the Right Direction to Vote

You’ve seen the (many) campaign ads, received the piles of political mailers and read the headlines about the importance of making your voice heard during this year’s midterm elections. But doing so requires knowing how, when and where to cast your ballot.

That starts with making sure you’re registered to vote. In Maryland, as well as D.C. and New Jersey, the deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 18, with Virginia’s deadline falling one day earlier. Like during the 2020 general presidential election, the TerpsVote Coalition makes it easy for Terps to register at umd.turbovote.org. (The group has also compiled a list of other resources, like Vote411 and Ballotpedia.)

Marylanders who miss that Oct. 18 deadline can still register or update their registration information in-person during early voting—which runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 through Nov. 3—or on Election Day, Nov. 8.

For those who want to vote by mail—a newly popular choice during the pandemic—requests for mail-in ballots are due Nov. 1 to receive one by mail or fax, and Nov. 4 to receive one by email. Anxious voters awaiting those ballots can check their status online; they can also request mail-in ballots in person at their local election office through Election Day. But be warned: Anyone who requests a mail-in ballot and then decides to vote in person instead must vote using a provisional ballot, which are counted last, after the local board of elections confirms that the voter didn’t return their mail-in ballot.

Feeling overwhelmed? Follow the arrows below to make sense of all the dates and deadlines and ensure your vote is counted:

