Multi-Agency Operation Results in 17 Arrests

JACKSON – Multiple law enforcement agencies joined together to saturate the streets of Jackson on Thursday as part of an operation focusing on illegal drug and gang activity in the city.  Seventeen individuals were taken into custody on charges that included first degree murder, indecent exposure, drug possession, and violation of probation.  Additionally, three guns, cash, and various illegal drugs – including fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and hydrocodone – were seized.  Three search warrants were executed, and 38 home compliance checks were completed.

The saturation operation was conducted in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.  Approximately 100 law enforcement officers from 13 local, state, and federal agencies participated:  Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Corrections, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, West Tennessee Violent Crimes Drug Task Force, Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force – US Marshals,  Homeland Security Investigations, Humboldt Police Department, Trenton Police Department, and Haywood County Sheriff’s Office.

Those arrested include:

  • Lakiya Bowman (DOB: 1-30-03) – Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Tarra Clark (DOB: 9-28-69) – Possession of Schedule II
  • Jemori Cole (DOB: 2-24-95) – Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule VI
  • Dajah Collins (DOB: 12-2-03) – First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault
  • John Cook (DOB: 1-5-82) – Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Jasper Falls (DOB: 9-27-01) – Indecent Exposure, Possession of Schedule VI, Resisting Stop and Frisk
  • Nicholas Goff (DOB: 8-4-77) – Driving on Revoked – 5th offense
  • Peyton Jenkins (DOB: 9-30-95) – Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Clarence Johnson (DOB: 11-3-54) – Probation Violation
  • Aniya Lee (DOB: 10-24-2000) – Violation of Probation
  • Kelvin Martin (DOB: 12-20-94) – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Evading Arrest
  • Willis McCurry (DOB: 7-7-58) – Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent
  • Jayden Roe (DOB: 6-11-02) – Evading Arrest, Vandalism, Burglary, Reckless Endangerment
  • Colton Simpson (DOB: 11-11-90) – Contempt of Court
  • Terry Springfield (DOB: 3-19-97) – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver
  • Marico Wade (DOB: 11-14-92) – Violation of Probation
  • Antonio Walker (DOB: 12-22-96) – Contempt of Court

