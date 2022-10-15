Governor, Burrell Aviation announce cargo flight expansion at Doña Ana County Jetport

SANTA TERESA – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday joined Burrell Aviation and Doña Ana County officials to announce a new $72-million cargo aviation facility at the Doña Ana County Jetport.

The governor and Burrell Aviation CEO John Carver announced that Burrell Aviation will construct multiple new structures designed to expand cargo and distribution services, including facilities dedicated to air cargo handling, cold storage, distribution, and aircraft maintenance. The new facility is expected to create up to 1,300 jobs.

“Expanding global trade is key to diversifying New Mexico’s economy, which is why I’ve prioritized investments in infrastructure improvement and economic growth in the Borderplex,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I’m excited to welcome Burrell Aviation to New Mexico, building on public and private growth in the border region and using our strategic investments in infrastructure to create jobs and generate new revenue.”

“We greatly appreciate the Governor’s commitment to this important initiative, as well as the support we have received from local and community partners. This has been a collaborative effort, with a focus on creating and developing a strong public-partnership with the Doña Ana County Jetport,” said Daniel Burrell, founder and executive chairman of The Burrell Group. “This partnership will make possible significant infrastructure development, job creation opportunities, and long-term expansion of the airport’s capabilities in air cargo, freight, and logistics, as well as cross border trade.”

“Thank you to Governor Lujan Grisham for her investment in the expansion happening at the Doña Ana County Jetport,” said Doña Ana County Commission Chair Manuel Sanchez. “This support has been a key driver in the growth we’ve seen in the Santa Teresa area. This support at the state level makes public/private partnerships like with Burrell Aviation possible.”

The Burrell Aviation facility will utilize planned improvements to Doña Ana County Jetport infrastructure funded by millions of dollars of investments at the state, local, and federal levels. Gov. Lujan Grisham in March announced the delivery of $20 million in state funds to expand the Doña Ana County Jetport to further accommodate heavy cargo, enabling additional flight transport of goods and materials manufactured in the area, in addition to a $40 million investment in the Border Highway Connector, a new roadway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry and the Santa Teresa Industrial Park directly into the City of Sunland Park that will streamline cross border traffic flow, including for goods and cargo.

The governor has prioritized growing and investing in New Mexico’s global trade sector throughout her administration, including growing economic development opportunities at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. In 2020, the governor announced that leading medical packaging manufacturer Prent Corporation had chosen New Mexico for its expansion, investing $12.5 million to construct a new facility in Santa Teresa and creating 85 new high-paying jobs in the border region. In 2020 alone, the Santa Teresa Industrial Park and Port of Entry supported nearly 5,000 jobs and generated an economic impact of $959 million for New Mexico while facilitating $24 billion in international trade, growing at 5.8% compound annual growth rate from 2010-2020.