Forward Edge-AI, Inc., awarded a Direct to Phase II SBIR contract by the US Air Force/AFWERX for Isidore Quantum

Isidore to secure ICS-SCADA data enterprises against classic and quantum-cyber attacks

Our Phase II award supports the United States Air Force’s quest to rapidly capitalize on emerging technology trends” — Eric Adolphe

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI) has been awarded a Direct to Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by the US Air Force/AFWERX to meet a national Defense-related information resilience mission in the area of Industrial Control System/Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (ICS-SCADA). Specifically, the Isidore Quantum™ technology developed by Forward Edge-AI will help secure building automation, life safety, utility monitoring, and airfield control systems.

“Isidore Quantum represents a post-quantum resistant, low-cost, high assurance endpoint encryption device with an embedded real-time machine learning capability to learn the patterns of life, detect anomalies and initiate an immune system-like response to infrastructure attacks,” said Eric Adolphe, Forward Edge-AI’s CEO. “Our Phase II award supports the United States Air Force’s quest to rapidly capitalize on emerging technology trends.”

The SBIR Program is a highly competitive three-phase award system that provides qualified small business concerns with opportunities to propose innovative ideas that meet the specific research and research and development needs of the Federal Government.

Under the SBIR Program, the Air Force leverages its authorities to make Direct to Phase II (D2P2) contract awards. D2P2 awards are one-year duration Phase II contracts for technology development/application efforts up to $1.5M, streamlining the acquisition process by selecting companies that have already done relevant background research and skipping the traditional Phase I process.

Phase III Commercialization is for work that derives from, extends, or completes Research and Development (R&D) efforts under prior SBIR Phase I/II and enables a small business to pursue commercialization. Phase III work may be for products (including test and evaluation), production contracts, services, R&D or any combination thereof. The number, duration, type, or dollar value of a Phase III award can be open ended. Agencies may enter into Phase III SBIR contracts, grants, or agreements at any time non-competitively with a Phase I or Phase II awardee. Forward Edge-AI welcomes discussions with agencies and industry partners seeking to protect edge devices and enterprise networks against classic and quantum cyber-attacks.

Both the House and Senate voted to reauthorize the program for five years through the SBIR & STTR Extension Act of 2022.

About Forward Edge-AI:

Since its foundation in 2019, the goal of Forward Edge AI, Inc. is to become the dominant player in Artificial Intelligence and lead the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI completed the comprehensive TruSight best practices third-party assessment service created by leading industry participants for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. Forward Edge-AI is led by Eric Adolphe, an SBIR Tibbetts Award Winner.