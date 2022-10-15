An Important Message on World Spine Day 2022
I'm feeling so much more confident in being able to advocate earlier for my health when it comes to back and neck pain or things that might crop up as and seem as like a minor inconvenience.”UNITED STATES, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgan Tebeau is a mom, fitness coach, and entrepreneur who is deeply passionate about empowering women to be champions of their health. She works with more than 1,000 women through the Strong Moms Consistency Club which she founded as a vehicle to encourage women to prioritize their health.
— Morgan Tebeau
Recently she shared a blog with her followers about a meme that stopped her in her tracks:
“Doctor’s confirm life after age 35 is just an endless cycle of dieting and back pain until you die.”
“This was supposed to be a funny meme on Instagram,” she wrote. “But it broke my heart.”
It breaks mine, too. Morgan is a patient of mine and I see a lot of women like her. We know that 80% of Americans will experience back pain at some point in their life. It’s important we share the message that you don’t have to live with back pain. That’s why #EverySpineCounts is the theme and focus of World Spine Day 2022 on October 16, 2022. There’s a lot of pain out there and it’s important for people to know that just because you’re experiencing pain doesn’t mean you have to let it become part of your life.
Morgan firmly believes that now because she says she did it for too long. The Virginia mom lived with pain for about 2 months in her arm and shoulder but put off getting help because life was “too busy”... and then because of the pandemic. The pain eventually got so bad the outdoor enthusiast and fitness trainer couldn’t drive, sit down, lift her then 4-year-old daughter Mirabel or even dance with her. As a fitness trainer, she was also struggling to lead her classes, had to ask others to do the moves... and often even led classes with a neck brace on.
She has degenerative disc disease and finally reached out to me for help when the pain was unbearable and affecting her physical and emotional health. At the end of January 2021, I performed an artificial disc replacement surgery to relieve her neck pain. Within six weeks she was dancing with her daughter again. She can now pick Mirabel up and is working her way back to full activity levels in terms of fitness.
Prioritizing your health - and not ignoring back pain is something I’m certainly passionate about. Too often I hear people say they’re “just living with pain” and because of COVID - many have been putting off a variety of healthcare appointments including pain prevention procedures for far too long.
Surgery was the answer for Morgan but it’s not for most of my patients - 90% of our patients at the Virginia Spine Institute don’t need surgery to address the source of their back and neck pain. There are so many other innovative options out there now - from regenerative medicine, injections, physical therapy and so much more.
So, I encourage people to watch out for red flag warning signs of pain - like weakness, numbness or tingling in your arms, legs, fingers or toes, as well as consistent and debilitating pain that’s getting in the way of your daily activities and keeping you from living the life you love. Reach out for help before it gets to that point because solutions are always easier when we find them earlier.
For Morgan, her solution is focusing on fitness- for herself and her clients,being the kind of strong mom she wants to be and empowering other women to do the same. “I'm feeling so much more c onfident in being able to advocate earlier for my health when it comes to back and neck pain or things that might crop up as and seem as like a minor inconvenience,” she says. “I now get really curious about it and think - is this something that needs to be addressed? And now my life is just infinitely better.”
