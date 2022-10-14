First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Florida Disaster Fund
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Amazon’s Mega Warehouse in Opa-locka, Florida, to highlight the success of the Florida Disaster Fund, which has raised over $45 million to date to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, and to highlight partnerships between the state and private sector entities following the storm, including Amazon.
“The continued outpouring of support for Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian from both individuals and organizations is a testament to the kindness of people from across the nation,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Several partners, such as Amazon, stepped up within hours of our launch of the Florida Disaster Fund to make substantial donations, and today Amazon is going even one step further with a sizeable donation to our Toy Drive to comfort children impacted by the storm. We could not be more grateful for such acts of kindness.”
“We are so thankful for the generous donation made by Amazon to the Florida Disaster Fund,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. “With the support from business organizations like Amazon, we are able to help provide the necessary resources to the affected communities as Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian.”
The Florida Disaster Fund, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis, is the state’s private fund overseen by Volunteer Florida. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis awarded $2 million through the Florida Disaster Fund to four first responder organizations which have had members impacted by Hurricane Ian. These organizations will use these funds to help impacted first responders recover following Hurricane Ian. This funding is in addition to the initial $1 million distributed to organizations engaged in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
Volunteer Florida Foundation
Attention: Florida Disaster Fund
1545 Raymond Diehl Road Suite 250
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Information on the First Lady’s Toy Drive, which launched on Monday and will continue to expand, can be found at FloridaStormRelief.com.
###