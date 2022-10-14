First Lady Casey DeSantis Highlights Success of Florida Disaster Fund

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Amazon’s Mega Warehouse in Opa-locka, Florida, to highlight the success of the Florida Disaster Fund, which has raised over $45 million to date to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, and to highlight partnerships between the state and private sector entities following the storm, including Amazon.

“The continued outpouring of support for Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian from both individuals and organizations is a testament to the kindness of people from across the nation,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “Several partners, such as Amazon, stepped up within hours of our launch of the Florida Disaster Fund to make substantial donations, and today Amazon is going even one step further with a sizeable donation to our Toy Drive to comfort children impacted by the storm. We could not be more grateful for such acts of kindness.”

“We are so thankful for the generous donation made by Amazon to the Florida Disaster Fund,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. “With the support from business organizations like Amazon, we are able to help provide the necessary resources to the affected communities as Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian.”

The Florida Disaster Fund, spearheaded by First Lady DeSantis, is the state’s private fund overseen by Volunteer Florida. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis awarded $2 million through the Florida Disaster Fund to four first responder organizations which have had members impacted by Hurricane Ian. These organizations will use these funds to help impacted first responders recover following Hurricane Ian. This funding is in addition to the initial $1 million distributed to organizations engaged in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster. In partnership with public, private, and other non-governmental organizations, the Florida Disaster Fund supports response and recovery activities. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222.

Donations to the Florida Disaster Fund are made to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and are tax-deductible. Donations may be made by credit card on the secure website www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or by check to the below address. Checks should be made payable to the Volunteer Florida Foundation and should include “Florida Disaster Fund” in the memo line.

Volunteer Florida Foundation

Attention: Florida Disaster Fund

1545 Raymond Diehl Road Suite 250

Tallahassee, FL 32308

Information on the First Lady’s Toy Drive, which launched on Monday and will continue to expand, can be found at FloridaStormRelief.com.

