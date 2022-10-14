London-born company to have the largest cannabis development site in the world

Eden Pharma now has 5,000 Acres of Licensed Land in Uganda

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eden Pharma Ltd has recently acquired a 5,000-acre site in Uganda. It was obtained after a successful joint venture and will be used for cannabis research and development. This project is fully licensed by the Ugandan government and is believed to be the largest cannabis facility in the world.

The site is expected to produce important research on cannabis and the industry, as well as tremendous amounts of raw material CBD and cannabis for use in markets across the world.

A company spokesperson said: "The joint venture in Uganda has opened up Eden Pharma to significant development opportunities that will solidify the years of hard work Eden's team has put into it. Eden Pharma will be an exceptional vertically integrated Company delivering for its customers and stakeholders alike."

This latest venture by Eden Pharma involves building a community for the local people. It will create jobs, boost the local economy, and increase quality of life. This community will include infrastructure such as research labs, pharmacies, and an airport.

The Company wants to employ 100% Ugandan people within 3 years after completion of the Eden Uganda project. It is also projected that this venture will increase the GDP of Uganda by 3%.

<style> .adBox { text-align: center; } </style>

A documentary showcasing the land in Uganda entitled "The Garden of Africa" is currently in production.

Company Overview

Eden Pharma limited, established in 2017 by Martin Booth, is now the world's 12th largest medical marijuana company by market capitalisation. The Eden Pharma Company is the UKs, Europes and Africas largest licensed marijuana company by market capitalisation. The Company began with a focus on research and development of the versatile marijuana plant to create innovative health and beauty products, and further develop new strains of marijuana. Eden Pharma is creating a bespoke, luxury brand for health and wellness products that primarily include CBD or other holistic compounds. Today, the company also has an award nominated range of CBD products that aim to assist with mental and physical well being. Eden Pharma also have, what is believed to be, the largest cannabis R & D cultivation site in the world. The site is fully licensed and stands at 5000 Acres, making the site larger than some countries.

Disclaimer

Neither this document nor any of its contents constitute an offer, recommendation, or solicitation to any person to enter into any transaction or adopt any hedging, trading or investment strategy, nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future movements in rates or prices or any representation that any such future movements will either exceed or not exceed those shown in any text or illustration herein. No information provided in this document in relation to any investment should be construed as advice on the suitability or otherwise of that investment to any person, such suitability depending on all the circumstances of the person concerned. Nothing contained in this document constitutes investment, legal, tax or any other advice nor is it to be relied on in making an investment or any other decision. You, the reader of this document, are to make your own independent judgement with respect to any matter contained herein and to seek your own independent professional advice where appropriate.

All recipients are strongly recommended to take independent professional advice where appropriate. This document does not constitute a formal offer, being capable of acceptance, or invitation to purchase or acquire any securities in any company or any interest therein, nor shall it form the basis of any contract for the sale of securities in any company. If you are in any doubt as to the action that you should take, you are recommended to seek your own professional advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or any other independent financial adviser authorised to give such advice under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended).

Eden Pharma Ltd | 35 New Broad Street, London | +44(0)2074171704

www.edenpharma.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter



SOURCE Eden pharma ltd