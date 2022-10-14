Submit Release
News Search

There were 456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,747 in the last 365 days.

Ryan Huellen Innovates Modern Business at Only 18 years old

Ryan Huellen with a modern building in the background

A photo of Ryan Huellen

Ryan Huellen, an 18-year-old from the suburbs of Chicagoland, has leveraged his background in software engineering to address an age-old problem in business.

The barrier between the world and innovation should never be money, but rather what isn’t possible.”
— Ryan Huellen
AMES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of time, spreadsheets have been a staple of the business world. In fact, an estimated 2 billion people actively use Excel or Google Sheets each year. Moreover, the definition of a spreadsheet and related software has evolved since its inception in 1979. However, to this day, despite modern technological advances in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence, drafting powerful spreadsheets hasn’t become easier. Though, an innovative student from the midwestern United States just changed that.

Ryan Huellen, an 18-year-old from the suburbs of Chicagoland and a current student at Iowa State University, has leveraged his background in software engineering to address an age-old problem: the creation and understanding of complex Excel and Google Sheets formulas. As a developer advocate and computer science student, Ryan recognized the need to make the casual user experience friendlier. This realization led to the start of Neural Formula, a company that is interrupting the market by allowing spreadsheet users to generate, explain, and modify formulas using nothing but natural language. In short, tell the software what you are trying to achieve in words, and let artificial intelligence deliver a perfectly formatted formula in seconds.

Better yet, as the founder and lead developer of Neural Formula, Ryan is vigorously working to make his software accessible and affordable to everyone. To quote, “the barrier between the world and innovation should never be money, but rather what isn’t possible.” Today, you can trial the product for free or upgrade to a paid plan for as little as USD $10.00 per month. If you’d like to start saving hours of precious time, click here to get started today.

Public Relations
Neural Formula
press@neuralformula.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Ryan Huellen Innovates Modern Business at Only 18 years old

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.