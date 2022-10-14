Ryan Huellen Innovates Modern Business at Only 18 years old
Ryan Huellen, an 18-year-old from the suburbs of Chicagoland, has leveraged his background in software engineering to address an age-old problem in business.
The barrier between the world and innovation should never be money, but rather what isn’t possible.”AMES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of time, spreadsheets have been a staple of the business world. In fact, an estimated 2 billion people actively use Excel or Google Sheets each year. Moreover, the definition of a spreadsheet and related software has evolved since its inception in 1979. However, to this day, despite modern technological advances in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence, drafting powerful spreadsheets hasn’t become easier. Though, an innovative student from the midwestern United States just changed that.
Ryan Huellen, an 18-year-old from the suburbs of Chicagoland and a current student at Iowa State University, has leveraged his background in software engineering to address an age-old problem: the creation and understanding of complex Excel and Google Sheets formulas. As a developer advocate and computer science student, Ryan recognized the need to make the casual user experience friendlier. This realization led to the start of Neural Formula, a company that is interrupting the market by allowing spreadsheet users to generate, explain, and modify formulas using nothing but natural language. In short, tell the software what you are trying to achieve in words, and let artificial intelligence deliver a perfectly formatted formula in seconds.
Better yet, as the founder and lead developer of Neural Formula, Ryan is vigorously working to make his software accessible and affordable to everyone. To quote, “the barrier between the world and innovation should never be money, but rather what isn’t possible.” Today, you can trial the product for free or upgrade to a paid plan for as little as USD $10.00 per month. If you’d like to start saving hours of precious time, click here to get started today.
