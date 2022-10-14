Department on Aging Director Paula Basta Honored With Greenlight Family Services' Impact Award

CHICAGO - A not-for-profit that provides adoption, clinical, counseling, guardianship, legal and mediation services for more than 7,000 families each year has recognized Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) Director Paula Basta for her advocacy on behalf of older adults, IDoA announced Friday. During Greenlight Family Services' annual Greenlight Gala last night, Greenlight CEO Dr. Maria Nanos, LCSW, PhD. presented Director Basta with the organization's 2022 Impact Award.





"We have long been fans of Paula Basta and her incredible dedication to the senior population of Illinois," said Dr. Nanos. "We are so happy that we were able to honor her legacy this year in person."





Basta served on Greenlight's Board of Directors from 2014 to 2018, prior to being appointed Director of IDoA in 2019. She has long championed Illinois' Grandparents and Other Relatives Raising Grandchildren Program (GRC), which provides assistance to relatives, regardless of their age or income, who are raising children. Funded by General Revenue since 1998, the program has assisted thousands of relatives who are seeking resources and referrals in their efforts to provide safe, stable and loving homes for children. Relatives Raising Relatives represent 72% of all Greenlight Family Services adoption and guardianship clients.





"Greenlight Family Services is a wonderful partner to the Department on Aging in helping improve the quality of life for grandparent and other relative-headed families," said Director Basta. "I'm extremely honored to be among their 2022 Impact Awardees."





About Greenlight Family Services

Greenlight Family Services has been preserving families, providing hope and protecting lives throughout the State of Illinois since 2003. Their mission is to achieve the best outcomes for families, young adults, and children by providing the highest quality services. Greenlight manages the Adoption Listing Service for the state of Illinois and provides relative, non-relative, second parent, step-parent, adoption services as well as DCFS foster parent adoption and post adoption services. Since 2017, Greenlight has provided counseling and advocacy for survivors of college campus sexual assault through their Greenlight Counseling program.





About the Illinois Department on Aging