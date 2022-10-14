Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,955 in the last 365 days.

Jesse White Recognizes Community Leaders in a Video Honoring Hispanic American Heritage Month

ILLINOIS, October 14 - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White recognized Hispanic American Heritage Month with a video honoring community leaders.


Secretary White honored the following individuals:

  • Gabriel Lopez, of Gabriel Lopez and Associates, received the Outstanding Leadership Award. Lopez has assisted immigrant communities for more than three decades. Lopez worked with the Secretary of State's office to create legislation to establish the Temporary Visitor Driver's License (TVDL) program in 2012. To date, almost 250,000 people have obtained a TVDL.
  • Eréndira Rendón, of The Resurrection Project, received the Humanitarian Service Award. Rendón has been an advocate for legislation affecting immigrants in Illinois for more than a decade. Her efforts led to the creation of the first-ever immigration unit in the Cook County Public Defender's office.
  • Jose "Pepe" Jiménez, the owner of eight Carnicerías Jiménez grocery stores, received the Outstanding Leadership Award. Jiménez has been a pioneer in the business community. He created a stable environment for employees and their families, especially during the pandemic. His grocery store offers products for various Latin communities.

Previous honorees include Miguel Cervantes, lead actor from Chicago's production of "Hamilton"; Lourdes Duarte, WGN-TV Evening News anchor; Willson Contreras, all-star catcher for the Chicago Cubs; Anna Valencia, City Clerk of Chicago; Sam Sanchez, chairman of the board for the Illinois Restaurant Association; and former Chicago Cubs baseball player Javier Baez.


"It is an honor to celebrate the amazing contributions made to society by Hispanic Americans," said White. "Take the time to learn more about Hispanic American culture and do something good for someone every day. When you have done those things and more, this world is a better place for all of us."


You just read:

Jesse White Recognizes Community Leaders in a Video Honoring Hispanic American Heritage Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.