Jesse White Recognizes Community Leaders in a Video Honoring Hispanic American Heritage Month

ILLINOIS, October 14 - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White recognized Hispanic American Heritage Month with a video honoring community leaders.





Secretary White honored the following individuals:

Gabriel Lopez, of Gabriel Lopez and Associates, received the Outstanding Leadership Award. Lopez has assisted immigrant communities for more than three decades. Lopez worked with the Secretary of State's office to create legislation to establish the Temporary Visitor Driver's License (TVDL) program in 2012. To date, almost 250,000 people have obtained a TVDL.

Eréndira Rendón, of The Resurrection Project, received the Humanitarian Service Award. Rendón has been an advocate for legislation affecting immigrants in Illinois for more than a decade. Her efforts led to the creation of the first-ever immigration unit in the Cook County Public Defender's office.

Jose "Pepe" Jiménez, the owner of eight Carnicerías Jiménez grocery stores, received the Outstanding Leadership Award. Jiménez has been a pioneer in the business community. He created a stable environment for employees and their families, especially during the pandemic. His grocery store offers products for various Latin communities.

Previous honorees include Miguel Cervantes, lead actor from Chicago's production of "Hamilton"; Lourdes Duarte, WGN-TV Evening News anchor; Willson Contreras, all-star catcher for the Chicago Cubs; Anna Valencia, City Clerk of Chicago; Sam Sanchez, chairman of the board for the Illinois Restaurant Association; and former Chicago Cubs baseball player Javier Baez.





"It is an honor to celebrate the amazing contributions made to society by Hispanic Americans," said White. "Take the time to learn more about Hispanic American culture and do something good for someone every day. When you have done those things and more, this world is a better place for all of us."



