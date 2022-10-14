Estimated $34 Million in Funding Available for the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Grants Program

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is now accepting applications for the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Grant Program (TNGVGP). An estimated $34 million in grant funding is now available to replace or repower heavy- and medium-duty vehicles that operate for at least 75% of their annual use within one or more of the counties in the Clean Transportation Zone.

The TNGVGP provides vehicle grants to replace heavy-duty or medium-duty motor vehicles with natural gas vehicles or repower them with natural gas engines. Eligible natural gas fuels include compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG or Propane). Applicants may qualify for up to 90% of the cost to replace or repower their eligible vehicle.

Detailed eligibility requirements and instructions for how to apply for a TNGVGP grant can be found on the grant website . Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until 5 p.m. Central Standard Time on March 31, 2023. The program may suspend acceptance of applications if all funds are awarded before the program is scheduled to close.

Information about other emission reduction programs at TCEQ can be found at www.terpgrants.org , or contact us at 800-919-TERP (8377) or via email at TERP@tceq.texas.gov.

Want to receive updates about this and other TERP programs? Join our email list at: https://www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/terp/subscribe.html.