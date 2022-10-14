FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]



DDOT Announces Delivery of 1,000 New Bikes for DCPS 2nd Grader Safety Training, as Part of National Walk And Roll To School Day

20,000 DC Students Have Learned to Safely Ride Since First-of-its-Kind Program Launched in 2015

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) and DC Public Schools (DCPS) celebrated National Walk and Roll to School Day by announcing the delivery of 1,000 new bikes that DCPS second graders will use in learning how to safely navigate the District’s biking infrastructure.

The 1,000 bright red, DDOT branded youth bicycles will be used at 80 DCPS schools as part of physical education classes and the District’s Cornerstone program. This-first-of-its-kind program is the only one in the nation providing bicycles and dedicated training as part of the school curriculum. In addition to learning how to ride, students are instructed on the proper fit of helmets and equipment, as well as roadway signs and hand signals. At the end of the school semester, the classes conclude with second graders being led on a five-to-seven-mile bike ride to an area park. Approximately 20,000 District students have participated in the program since it launched in 2015.

“Overcoming supply chain issues and pandemic-related delays to finally deliver these bikes for these students brings so much joy to our teams,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We have the best biking infrastructure in the nation, and we are raising our youth to fully — and safely — take advantage of it.”

DDOT contracted with Jamis Bikes to manufacture, assemble, and prepare the new 16” and 20” bikes for delivery, which replace DCPS’ old fleet that’s been in use since the program’s launch.

“I am grateful for Mayor Bowser’s leadership, our partnership with DDOT, and all our community teams who have come together to make the addition of 1,000 brand new bikes possible,” said DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee. “These new additions will assist with our Cornerstones goal of teaching every 2nd grader to learn how to ride a bike and empower students to seek safe riding practices, while having fun and staying active in our beautiful city.”

The new bike fleet was presented on National Walk and Roll to School Day at Ludlow Taylor Elementary School. Ludlow is among eight District schools participating in DDOT’s Safe School Streets pilot project, where the streets in front of one school entrance in all eight wards are temporarily closed to promote safe arrival and dismissal. Feedback collected from the pilot project will help determine future changes to bolster school area safety. Twenty Capitol Hill area schools participated in a bike rally culminating at Lincoln Park and ending at Ludlow Taylor Elementary to also commemorate the national day.

For more information on DDOT’s Safe Route to School Streets Pilot Project and the Cornerstone Program, please visit ddot.dc.gov/page/dc-safe-routes-school-program.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.