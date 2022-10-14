Gallery Arc on “The Innovators” Podcast & KZSU Stanford Radio 90.1FM
Gallery Arc is leveraging AR and the power of NFT ownership to maximize Web3 to create a more engaging experience for everyone.PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest episode of “The Innovators” podcast & KZSU Stanford Radio 90.1FM, Gallery Arc breaks down the evolution of Web3 and community ownership. Gallery Arc’s CEO Elijiah Kim shares that “Blockchain technology has been foundational and fundamental in being able to [prove] authenticity and ownership. Ownership is value.”
Do you understand Web3?
Gallery Arc is bridging the knowledge gap from Web2 to Web3 with AR digital assets and NFTs (aka non-fungible tokens for non-Web3 natives).
To learn more about Web3, listen to the podcast available now on Spotify.
Kim, and Tatum DiOro, Biz Ops, Partnerships, & Growth, highlight AR’s (augmented reality) ability to convert community engagement for brands and creators in Web3.
With Web3 on the rise, more brands, creators, and communities are recognizing the benefits and value of owning AR content in the Web3 world.
DiOro emphasized that “When hardware meets software we’ll see a large rise in [AR] adoption and also understanding“. Web3 will come to life with AR and become understood by the masses.
In September 2022, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared that not too long from today, people will wonder how they led a life without AR, stressing the "profound" impact it will have on the not-so-distant future… “I think AR is a profound technology that will affect everything. . . we are really going to look back and think about how we once lived without AR.”
Industry giants Meta, Google, and Apple (MGA) have clearly defined that the revolution to AR wearable glasses is on the near horizon. Now, it’s imperative that creators have the toolsets to make this vision, a reality. Gallery Arc’s story is like the Levi Strauss of the California Goldrush. Gallery Arc is outfitting MGA and the new wave of content creators executing the huge opportunity as they mine for metaverse gold!
How significant do you think AR will be for the future of Web3? Share your thoughts and join the conversation on Discord.
About Gallery Arc:
Gallery Arc’s mission is to provide more utility than the standard NFT PFP (profile picture) projects by leveraging AR and transforming Web2 brands’ creations into interactive IRL (in real life) experiences. Gallery Arc enables creators to mint, manage, transact, and convert an AR/VR object into a Web3 metaverse asset onto the blockchain that will exist in a real-world location.
