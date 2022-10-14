Division of Marine Fisheries seeks grant proposals for fishing access and education projects

MOREHEAD CITY

Oct 14, 2022

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is accepting applications for proposals for fishing access and education projects for the 2023-2024 funding cycle from the N.C. Marine Resources Fund.

The fund, which receives proceeds from the sale of Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses, provides grants for projects that help manage, protect, restore, develop, cultivate, and enhance the state’s marine resources.

Only accredited universities, colleges, or local and state governmental entities located in North Carolina are eligible to apply. Others must partner with one of these eligible entities.

Proposals will be evaluated based on the N.C. Marine Resources Fund and Marine Resources Endowment Fund Strategic Plan to Manage, Protect, Restore, Develop, Cultivate, Conserve, and Enhance North Carolina’s Marine Resources. The strategic plan and Request for Proposals can found on the Division of Marine Fisheries’ website here.

Projects submitted for funding will only be considered if they address the specific priority need listed within the Request for Proposals, which is:

Access and Education – Projects that enhance public fishing access and angling opportunities and support public outreach and education that are essential to management of marine resources and habitats.

The deadline for proposal submission is 5:00 p.m., Dec. 15, 2022, Submission guidelines can be found within the Request for Proposals document. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

For more information, contact Coastal Recreational Fishing License Project Coordinator Jamie Botinovch, at (252) 808-8004 or Jamie.Botinovch@ncdenr.gov.