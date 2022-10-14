Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,917 in the last 365 days.

LDH, community partners hosting Northwest Louisiana Youth Conference on Saturday, October 15

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health in Northwest Louisiana (Region 7) along with the Shreveport Police Department, High Risk Behavior Prevention, Northwest Louisiana Human Services District and End the Epidemic LA, are hosting a Northwest Louisiana Youth Conference.

 

The conference, which will address the various societal issues facing youth, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at Southern Hills Park & Community Center, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport. It is free and open to parents and their children ages 10 to 18 years old. Continental breakfast and pre-registration start at 8:30 a.m.

 

“These days our youth face several challenges that affect their physical and mental health. Through the youth conference, we hope to educate teens and their parents to help keep them safe and healthy,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, regional medical director for OPH Region 7.

 

Youth will learn about vaping, tobacco and opioid use disorder, among other issues. There will also be classes for parents, as well as various community vendors and door prizes. Miss Louisiana Port City 2023 Raven Moore will be in attendance to inspire participants. A motivational luncheon will conclude the event.

 

Participants will also learn vital information about prioritizing their health from various community partners and OPH Region 7 Opioid Outreach Coordinator Yolanda Duckworth.

 

You just read:

LDH, community partners hosting Northwest Louisiana Youth Conference on Saturday, October 15

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.