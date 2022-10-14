LDH, community partners hosting Northwest Louisiana Youth Conference on Saturday, October 15

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health in Northwest Louisiana (Region 7) along with the Shreveport Police Department, High Risk Behavior Prevention, Northwest Louisiana Human Services District and End the Epidemic LA, are hosting a Northwest Louisiana Youth Conference.

The conference, which will address the various societal issues facing youth, will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at Southern Hills Park & Community Center, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport. It is free and open to parents and their children ages 10 to 18 years old. Continental breakfast and pre-registration start at 8:30 a.m.

“These days our youth face several challenges that affect their physical and mental health. Through the youth conference, we hope to educate teens and their parents to help keep them safe and healthy,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, regional medical director for OPH Region 7.

Youth will learn about vaping, tobacco and opioid use disorder, among other issues. There will also be classes for parents, as well as various community vendors and door prizes. Miss Louisiana Port City 2023 Raven Moore will be in attendance to inspire participants. A motivational luncheon will conclude the event.

Participants will also learn vital information about prioritizing their health from various community partners and OPH Region 7 Opioid Outreach Coordinator Yolanda Duckworth.